Shania Twain Takes Us Back to the 80s With Her New Single ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain fans rejoice! The Queen of Country Pop is back with her first new single in five years. The country music superstar released the music video for her new song “Waking Up Dreaming” on Friday. The video is a blast from the past filled with 80s nostalgia as Twain is decked out in elaborate hair and sequins straight out of a hair metal concert.

The single is also her first with her new label, Republic Nashville. Twain released a statement with her new video to describe how excited she is for this new partnership.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said. “I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Twain took a long break from releasing music after her high-profile separation from producer Mutt Lange. But she’s back bigger than ever.

Twaid said, “It took a long time to be ready to write and record again. It was really more about taking independence, [and] just being able to listen to myself back on my writing tapes was difficult… It was an exercise of saying, ‘Okay, look, you can’t just not ever make music again because you don’t have Mutt. You gotta just dive in.’ And I was petrified, I really was.”

A Long Road to New Music for Shania Twain

Twain also recently released a comprehensive documentary about her career on Netflix titled Not Just a Girl. The film candidly covers the highs and lows of her life. Including her dramatic case of Lyme disease.

“The tick was infected with Lyme disease, and I did get Lyme disease,” Twain said. “My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy. I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage… I was having these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds.”

The effects of her fight against the disease left it difficult to sing. She said in the documentary, “My voice was never the same again. I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it, [and] I would never, ever sing again.”

“In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce. My husband leaves me for another woman,” Twain said. “Now I’m at a whole other low. And I just don’t see any point in going on with a music career.”

Luckily for Twain’s fans, she found herself again through to health and a new marriage. “Waking Up Dreaming” is the first single from her forthcoming sixth studio album due in 2023.