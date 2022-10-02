Shania Twain Teases Upcoming American Music Awards Performance

Shania Twain is giving us new music soon. She just dropped a brand new single titled “Waking Up Dreaming” and she has a new record label. It’s a fantastic return to the infectious crossover pop that became her signature in the late 90s. It seems that she’ll offer the first television performance of the track on the American Music Awards in November. She posted a new video soundtracked by the tune. And she directed fans to the AMAs on November 20. The awards show is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and it will air on ABC. It begins at 8 p.m. ET. Check out Shania Twain’s post below.

“Livin my dream,” she captioned the video, tagging the American Music Awards official account.

She shows off a lot of looks in the video montage. And she recently broke down a lot of her most iconic looks of all time. She talked about two looks that Kelsea Ballerini paid tribute to at this year’s ACM Honors. The 29-year-old star borrowed Shania Twain’s dress from the 1999 GRAMMY ceremony for the red carpet. She also recreated the iconic video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Shania Twain earned the ACM Poet’s Award at the ceremony. Fellow Canadian Avril Lavigne also paid tribute to one of her heroes. The entire ceremony is available to stream on Hulu.

New Music is On the Way From Shania Twain

Shania Twain sports a new look in the single art for “Waking Up Dreaming.” She takes a lot off for the photo, and the 57-year-old looks as fantastic as she ever did.

“I styled that photo myself,” she said. “It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist. This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just really being myself.”

The “Any Man of Mine” singer is having quite a moment. She concluded her Las Vegas residency, ‘Let’s Go!,’ earlier this month. The lengthy run in Sin City raised a ton of money for charity. She also welcomed a Netflix documentary titled Not Just a Girl. It’s available to stream now and it chronicles her journey from rural Canada to Nashville to superstardom.

In addition to the ACM Honors, she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. She wrote much of her catalog alongside her ex-husband and longtime producer Robert “Mutt” Lange. This new music will be her first since 2017’s Now. That album was her first since 2002. The timing of Now didn’t quite have this buzz. It was a great record, but in this moment, Shania Twain is ready for a return to the top. The possibilities are endless.