Shania Twain to Receive People’s Choice Music Icon Award

Surely, this impresses Shania Twain very much. The People’s Choice Awards announced Friday that the country music diva will receive its Icon honor next month.

The awards committee said that Twain was selected because she was the perfect bridge between country and pop music. Plus, the award selection notes that Twain has left an “everlasting impact on the music industry and pop culture.” Yep, the best-selling country female artist of all time certainly checks those boxes. Plus, don’t forget that she did all this in high style. No country artist before Twain performed in thigh-high boots and faux leopard print skirts.

The ceremony is Dec. 6 in Los Angeles. Both NBC and E! will broadcast the festivities hosted by Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon,’” Shania Twain said in a statement to the media. “I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the ‘People’s Choice Awards!’”

And icons aren’t allowed to sit back and soak it all in. Shania Twain also will perform. She’s expected to sing a medley of some of her most high-profile hits, plus her new single “Waking Up Dreaming.” It’s a terrific way to hype her new album “Queen of Me,” which drops Feb. 3. That’s the day after Groundhog Day, which is so appropriate given that Twain’s success just keeps repeating, no matter the decade.

Shania Twain received an award at ACM Honors back in August. (John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Call 2022 the Year of Shania Twain

Cassandra Tryon, the senior VP of Entertainment Live Events for NBCUniversal, described Twain as the “Queen of Country Pop.”

“Her music has withstood the test of time and her fans have multiplied over the years,” Tryon said of Twain. “We are delighted to honor her with this award, and can’t wait to see her perform some of her greatest hits.”

The 57-year-old Shania Twain has enjoyed a most perfect year. Back in August she received a Poet’s Award from ACM Honors. Kelsea Ballerini, who dressed in one of Twain’s most memorable outfits, performed “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” in homage to the country queen.

Twain finished a Las Vegas residency in September. Then in October, she announced plans for new album and tour. There’s the Netflix documentary “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl.” And there’s still more to come. Twain will play Mrs. Potts on the live telecast of “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary” set for Dec. 15 on ABC and then Disney+ the following day.