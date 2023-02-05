Shania Twain Turned Down Prince’s Offer To Collaborate on Breakup Album Following Her 2008 Divorce

More than a decade after Shania Twain’s 2008 split from ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange, it’s being reported that the country music star had actually rejected Prince’s offer to collaborate on a breakup album following her public divorce.

TMZ reports that according to singer Sheila E., Twain had no real desire to dwell on her breakup with Lange. Sheila said that Prince spoke to Twain in 2008 about creating an album similar to Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album. However, she wasn’t ready to open up about her ill-fated relationship at the time.

The recall of Prince’s album pitch comes after Shania Twain revealed to PEOPLE details about finding peace following Lange’s affair with her then-close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud. “It was a very low period in my life,” Twain stated. Luckily, she found love in Thiébaud’s ex-husband, Frédéric. After supporting each other through the very public breakups, they fell in love.

“That is a really strong bond that builds over time,” Shania said about her relationship with Thiébaud. “That is rare, that you don’t have in every relationship if you don’t have those deep scars in common. We were a big part of each other’s healing.”

Although she found love in Thiébaud, Shania Twain fully admitted that she wasn’t excited about exchanging vows again. “When I got divorced I said, ‘I’m never getting married again.’ I was definitely one of those people that could have written a million songs about, ‘I’m never going to fall in love again.’ But Fred was such an undeniable love.”

Shania Twain Says She’s ‘In a Good Place’ With Her Ex-Husband

Meanwhile, Shania Twain told PEOPLE that things with her ex-husband are good and she’s in a good place with him.

“I found peace a long time ago, and maybe peace is forgiveness, you know?” Twain said about Lange. She also explained that she’s even able to have more appreciation for him. “Not for what happened in our marriage but for all that he contributed to such a great part of my career and my life. We have a beautiful child from it. The resentment is gone.”

Prior to their divorce, Twain and Lange worked together on three of her diamond-certified albums. They are The Woman in Me, Come On Over, and Up! She also still uses his recording studio even though their creative partnership is over. “That’s kind of our crossroads area, which is, I think, really appropriate,” she explained. The country singer went on to add that it felt really good to say positive things about the experience. “We share engineers, and so we have this music creative zone that we all go to on our own time.”