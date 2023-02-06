Shania Twain’s Bizarre 2023 Grammys Outfit Gets Mixed Reaction on Social Media

After a 15-year hiatus from the country music scene, Shania Twain has burst back into the spotlight in full force. The 57-year-old “Up!” singer has thrilled fans with the release of her brand-new sixth studio album, Queen of Me, and has garnered a massive following online since releasing her first brand-new single in years, “Waking Up Dreaming.” However, amid her return to the spotlight, the beloved country songstress has also begun reworking her image, testing out new, brighter hair colors and a never-before-seen sense of style. Twain most recently shocked the internet during her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, dressed in a form-fitting black and white patterned suit, fire-engine-red hair, and a massive matching hat.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

While Shania Twain said that her bizarre outfit choice enabled her sense of fun and happiness coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans online were largely critical of her black and white glittery suit.

Twain shared a quick clip of her red-carpet look from the Grammys on Sunday, and fans immediately flocked to the comments to critique the new look.

“I guess she got attention that she wanted,” one fan wrote. “It [‘]Don’t impress me much’ what was she thinking?”

A second fan slammed Shania, writing, “Looks like you sold your soul for a comeback.”

A third simply added, “Shania wtf.”

Speaking with media outlets while attending the Grammy Awards, however, Twain felt very confident in her appearance. She said, “it puts me in a very celebratory spirit, very optimistic mood. And I think just coming out of this whole COVID phase makes me feel light and bubbly and happy and fun.”

Shania Twain Embraces All the Fun That Comes with a New Look

During Shania Twain’s heyday, which saw the release of iconic albums including The Woman in Me and Come On Over, she was widely known for her shiny brown locks. However, since making her comeback within the last year, the award-winning singer-songwriter has drastically embraced all of the fun and colors that come with her new appearance. Ahead of her Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she donned a bright red wig, Shania Twain took to The Late Late Show with James Gorden. While there, she showed off her new, shiny bright blonde locks.

While speaking with Gorden on the late night talk show about her brand new album, Shania Twain said of her new ‘do, “I just love it. I’m just having fun!”

Of the Queen of Me album specifically, she added, “I am celebrating happiness and joy, and taking control of your own mood and your own spirit.”

Shania Twain has called her recent comeback her “Rennaisance” period. Reflecting on her new image and purpose, she explained, “I don’t have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that.”