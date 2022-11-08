Shania Twain’s Daisy Dukes and Fishnets Outfit She Wore on Jennifer Hudson’s Show Has the Internet Lighting Up

Whatever water Shania Twain is drinking, we want some of it. The country music icon looked as if she was ready to put on a show during her recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

After the taping, the singer shared a photo of herself inside her dressing room, rocking a stunning outfit before she appeared on the show. “So excited to spend time with [Jennifer Hudson]!!” she wrote, with a heart-faced emoji. Check out the pic below.

The “Any Man of Mine” singer wore a black pair of black daisy dukes with some black fishnets. She also rocked a pink sequined top.

However, the star of the outfit had to be the black, high-heeled platform boots. In the pic, she was reaching into her camouflaged bag while she shot the cameraperson a serious look.

Later, Hudson retweeted the 57-year-old’s photo, and it seemed they were very excited to chat on the show together. Her interview with the former “American Idol” aired on Tuesday, November 8. The show also featured an appearance by Jodie Turner-Smith.

Shania Twain snags No. 1 karaokes song

True fans of Shania Twain will know that her outfits play an integral part in her performances. Even beyond her concerts, she dresses to the nines no matter the occasion. For instance, when she announced the premiere of her music video for “Waking Up Dreaming” in September, she shared a photo of herself topless, wearing a cowboy hat and having a white button-down shirt tied around her waist.

In addition, when she arrived for the ACM Awards in August, she donned a black gown, but of course, she put her Shania twist on it when she paired the dress with leopard print boots and a cowboy hat. Later, she kept the animal-print theme while wearing a striped white dress as she accepted her ACM Honor Award.

During her appearance on the talk show, she also discussed how shocked she was that her signature hit, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” took the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s 100 Greatest Karaoke Songs of All Time list.

Hudson asked the country princess how it feels to crown the list, to which Twain replied, “I think that is so cool. Certainly, I would never have imagined that, that I would ever have the best karaoke song in the world, but I enjoy the compliment and I can just imagine … every person in the world can sing that song with an exclamation mark. It’s just a statement, kind of feel-good song.”

Twain is also taking her career to the big screen as she is set to appear on the 30th anniversary special of Beauty and The Beast as Mrs. Potts, the role once made famous by the late Angela Lansbury.