Shania Twain’s Most Embarrassing On Stage Moment Involved a ‘Stinky’ Situation with a Horse

Almost all professional singers have suffered through at least one horrifying on-stage moment with thousands of fans watching, and Shania Twain’s moment may be the most unique of all.

The 57-year-old country music songstress chatted with Kelly Clarkson this week to promote her new album, Queen of Me, which drops tomorrow (Feb.3), and because they’ve both enjoyed a long career in the industry, they got to talking about the challenges of quick wardrobe changes mid-set.

Clarkson admitted that she tries to avoid swapping outfits with only seconds to spare because she had one situation that nearly ended with her standing completely naked in front of the crowd.

“One time, in my quick change, they forgot to um, do something… and I jumped around a lot that tour, so my dress almost came completely off,” she recalled. And I was commando.”

“That would’ve gone real European beach real quick,” she laughed.

Shania Twain understood the anxiety of wardrobe malfunction, which many performers have unfortunately experienced. But while she has had some “almost” moments like Clarkson, nothing has ever completely unraveled, despite including several looks in her shows.

However, Twain had an embarrassing farm animal malfunction during a concert.

“The biggest mishap I’ve had on stage was with my horse,” she laughed. “One time, my horse was on stage, drops a big poop — and it’s big, and it’s steamy and it’s stinky, you know — I mean, not for me.”

“I love the smell of horse poop. Everything I own smells like horse poop,” Twain laughed. “But, it was just really awkward. So I just had to say, ‘well, sh** happens!’”

Shania Twain Is No Longer Bothered By Nudity, At least Not Her Own

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer is an accomplished equestrian, and she often includes her hooved friends in her musical projects. In fact, her cover art for Queen of Me shows her sitting on her horse in the buff.

While the photo included both Twain’s passion and Clarkson’s nightmare, Clarkson was quick to give her guest props for being brave enough to bare all.

“I think it’s just very important to be comfortable in our own skin,” Twain responded.”… I always did [have a problem with nudity]. I’m one of those people that never enjoyed looking in the mirror with the lights on, and now I’m 57. …If I don’t learn to love what I’m looking at in the mirror now, I’m gonna hate myself tomorrow! …So, I said, ‘I’m gonna start right now.”