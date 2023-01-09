Shania Twain’s New Single Is Here, and Fans Are Absolutely Loving It

Shania Twain‘s new single “Giddy Up!” galloped to the top of Billboard’s new music poll, earning 87% of the fans’ votes. As the poll published in Billboard on Friday (Jan. 6) revealed, music fans’ favorite new release of the past week is without a doubt Twain’s track. “Giddy Up!” triumphed over new works by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan featuring Drake and a slew of other artists.

On January 5, Twain ushered in the new year with her party-ready single “Giddy Up.” It’s the first track from Queen of Me. Her much-anticipated album is slated for release on February 3. Shania Twain stars as a car mechanic in the video, showcasing energetic dance scenes from all over town – from inside a diner and bar to even the local grocery store and laundromat. The production culminates at an old-timey honky tonk with a lively line dancing routine.

“The saying ‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!’,” Twain said in a recent statement. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy Up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘let’s get ready for some fun!’”

“Giddy Up!” by the pop-country icon dominated in votes per the fan poll. Meanwhile, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s I Rest My Case album follows far behind with only 5% of total votes.

Shania Twain on aging and being comfortable in her own skin

On a recent appearance on Today, Twain discussed the upcoming release of her album Queen of Me. She further highlighted how she celebrates and appreciates her beauty as the years pass by. “I wake up every day in the last few years really feeling a freedom I’ve never felt before, and that is coming with the acceptance that I cannot slow the process of aging, that is out of my control, so I need to start enjoying aging and enjoying all that comes with that,” Twain explained.

Last September, Twain revealed her single “Waking Up Dreaming” which will be included in her upcoming sixth studio album. The striking cover art of the single includes a topless portrait of Twain. “This is me expressing my truth,” Twain told People at the time. “I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence.”

“I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes,” Twain continued. “I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.”