Shay Mooney Drops Side by Side Pics Showing His Incredible Weight Loss Transformation

Starting the new year off strong, country music hitmaker Shay Mooney takes to Instagram to drop side-by-side pics showing his incredible weight loss transformation.

In the inspirational social media post, Shay Mooney declared, “Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you.”

Fellow country star Thomas Rhett applauded Shay Mooney’s weight loss efforts. “Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day! Congrats brother.. incredible.”

Last month, Shay Mooney opened up about the weight loss journey and how he has lost more than 50 lbs. “It’s weird not recognizing yourself,” he explained. “I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again. It matters what we eat. It matters what you choose to spend your time on.”

Shay Mooney then thanked his fans for supporting his weight loss journey. “I’m so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change. No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me. I’ve never felt more alive. I’m not looking for mediocrity … let’s go find greatness.”

In October, he thanked fans in an Instagram Story and offered up some of his weight loss secrets. “For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights, That’s it!” He wrote. “I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually. If you’re looking for a sign … Love y’all.”

Shay Mooney Revealed More Details About Why He Wanted to Lose Weight

While speaking to Extra in November, Shay Mooney spoke about what he originally wanted to lose weight.

“I just had one of those moments that I needed to feel healthier,” Shay Mooney explained. “It’s kind of more about how I feel rather than just about how I looked and I think that all coincides. Whenever on the pursuit of health it’s not just about your body it’s all also about your mind body spirit.”

Shay Mooney then said that his children inspired the weight loss journey as well. “I got two kids and a third on the way and I wanted to be healthy for them make sure I’m around for a long time for them so that was important.”

Along with celebrating his weight loss journey, Shay Mooney and his bandmate Dan Smyers recently celebrated 10 years of playing together.

The duo took to Instagram and celebrated the big anniversary. “We met exactly 10 years ago today (December 7, 2012) and our lives were forever changed. With your love + support, we’ve been able to accomplish so many incredible things that we’ve dreamed of since we were little kids.”