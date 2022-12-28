Shay Mooney Reveals the Heartfelt Gift He Received From His Wife

Country singer Shay Mooney, one half of the romantic song-making force that is Dan + Shay, recently shared with fans a particularly heartfelt gift he received from his wife Hannah this year. He showed off the sentimental gift in a heartwarming Instagram post that shows him tickling the ivories of a brand new fancy-looking piano. The video also includes a few words from him that sum up just how special the gift is.

“That’s not how that song goes, but that’s alright! My wife got me this wonderful Yamaha and I have never had an upright piano in my life, always wanted one so thank you, baby, thank you to Chefs in downtown Franklin, and to uncle Dan for helping to pick out this thing. This is so incredible. Get ready for a lot of annoying piano videos…Merry Christmas everybody,”

If you’re thinking that he and the piano go well together, it might just be because the hugely popular song that Dan + Shay recorded with Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours also can be heard in this especially smooth piano version.

It’s not the only collaborative project from Dan + Shay worth listening to though. The emotional song Only Us that they sang with Carrie Underwood is also very underrated.

Shay Mooney Opens Up About Weight Loss Journey

If you don’t quite recognize him in the video, it’s because Mooney embarked on a remarkable weight loss journey earlier this year. The results are encouraging for anyone else trying to shed a few pounds this time of the year. He started making meaningful changes after he said he didn’t recognize the guy in the mirror anymore.

“It’s weird not recognizing yourself,” he wrote “I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again. It matters what we eat. It matters what you choose to spend your time on.”

He went on to acknowledge the well-wishers and supporters that helped guide him through it all. “I’m so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change. No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me.” Shay Mooney believes weight loss is leading to even greater accomplishments. “I’ve never felt more alive. I’m not looking for mediocrity…let’s go find greatness.”

New Music On The Way From Dan + Shay?

Many country musicians have been a part the recent transformation’s we’ve seen artists make in terms what, when, and how many songs they release to streamiing services. It will be interesting to see if realsing a high volume of songs and letting listeners determine a tracks popularity.

I feel like a lot of talented artists, like Dan + Shay, probably have hundreds of unreleased songs that they’ve written but never really recorded. Given the immense amount of talent making music these days, it’s very likely that at least a handful of those unrealsed songs are straight jams. On that note, more music from talented artists is usually is never a bad thing, so heres to hoping this new piano inspires some new tunes from Dan + Shay.