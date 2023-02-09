Shenandoah Announces Massive ‘Revival Tour’

Shenandoah is hitting the road—and not just the Cumberland Road. The Grammy-winning band announced it will hit the road for more than 40 dates this year on its Revival Tour. The trek, which takes its name from the band’s new single, includes stops in Tulsa, Fort Worth, Birmingham, and more. Additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to hit the road with the boys as we again return to radio with new music,” says Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon. “We are excited for what the year holds, now let’s have us a Revival.”

“Revival,” which was penned by Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, and Joshua Miller, is the first single from Shenandoah’s upcoming album, which is slated to drop later this year.

“As a songwriter at heart, I love when a song finds its perfect home,” says Tyler Hubbard. “I’m thankful that ‘Revival’ found its place with such a great group as Shenandoah.”

Shenandoah Revival Tour

Feb. 10 – Elizabethtown, KY

Feb. 17 – Bossier City, LA*

Feb. 18 – Lake Charles, LA*

Feb 24 – Due West, SC

March 2 – Dade City, FL

March 22 – W. Siloam Springs, OK

March 23 – Tulsa, OK

March 24 – Roland, OK

March 25 – Hinton, OK

April 1 – Sylacauga, AL

April 15 – Georgetown, TX

April 21 – Lubbock, TX

April 22 – Las Cruces, NM

April 29 – Pasadena, TX

May 5 – West Chester, OH

May 18 – Shipshewana, IN

May 19 – Council Bluffs, IA

May 20 -Walford, IA

May 27 – Denim Springs, LA

June 2 – Chickasha, OK

June 3 – Ft. Worth, TX

June 10 – Albany, TX

June 15 – Wise, VA

June 17 – McMinnville, TN

June 24 – Rainsville, AL

July 1 – Alexandria, MN

July 4 – Russelville, AL

July 7 – Bandera, TX

July 8 – Norman, OK

July 13 – Tuscumbia, AL

July 14 – Walcot, IA

July 15 – Topeka, KS

July 18 – West Union, IA

July 21 -Mattoon, IA*

July 29 Mineral Wells, WV

Aug. 4 – Cambridge, OH

Aug. 19 – W. Branch, MI

Sept. 2 – West Liberty, OH

Sept. 9 – Dobson, NC

Sept. 14 – Albuquerque, NM*

Sept. 23 – Bonham, TX

Sept. 28 – Alma, AR

Sept. 29 – Caldwell, TX

Sept. 30 – Tomball, TX

Aug. 7 – Winnie, TX

Aug. 13 – Hiawassee, GA

Dec. 3 – Birmingham, AL

*Country Comeback Tour with Billy Dean and Wade Hayes.