Sheryl Crow Covers Willie Nelson’s Iconic Tune ‘Night Life,’ And It’s Phenomenal

Sheryl Crow is paying tribute to one of her heroes, Willie Nelson, with a cover of one of his classic tunes. The singer-songwriter has a brand new recording of Nelson’s “Night Life.”

“What an honor to have had the opportunity to sing this legendary, beautiful Willie song,” Crow told People. “The song has had quite the history.”

“Night Life”, penned by Nelson in 1959, stands tall among his other renowned compositions such as “Crazy” and “Funny How Time Slips Away” as proof of the songwriter’s genius before he went on to become an international icon. At the Luck Ranch Celebration for Nelson’s 89th birthday last year, Crow graced audiences with a heartfelt performance of the song that will now be included on One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz’s Tribute to The Red Headed Stranger.

“Sheryl Crow is one of the most iconic and easily recognizable voices of the last 30 years,” the album’s producer Bruce Robison explained. “Her performance on this track is a master class in owning the stage even with a bluesy ballad and having thousands of people in the palm of her hand. She is a total pro.”

Sheryl Crow’s tribute to Nelson will be on an album set to drop just before his 90th birthday

At Willie Nelson’s birthday bash last year, the legendary country star was joined by a virtual who’s-who of vocal powerhouses. These included Steve Earle, Margo Price and Ray Wylie Hubbard. Those performances will be featured on an upcoming album dropping just one day prior to his 90th birthday – April 28.

This album is a fitting tribute to an artist who has flourished in both his personal and professional life. Just this year, he was awarded two more Grammys for the best country album ‘A Beautiful Time’ and solo performance with the heartfelt track “Live Forever”.

“I have been so fortunate this far. I just hope for things to continue the way they are,” Nelson told People back in February. It would be too much to ask for anything more than what I already have experienced.”

As Nelson approaches his 90th birthday, an unforgettable celebration awaits him. Taking place at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30, the event will feature some of music’s biggest names. These include Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and The Chicks – ready to have their own special moment honoring Nelson.

And of course, Crow will be there to share the stage with her musical idol. If luck is on their side, this won’t be the last time they’ll perform together. Nelson and Crow are both nominated for an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. The results will be announced next May.