Sheryl Crow, Joe Ely To Be Inducted Into Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

Another honor for the great Sheryl Crow. The country music icon is going to be inducted, along with Joe Ely, into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. Over the years, ACL has been host to a ton of amazing performances. Crow and Ely are two of the best to ever grace the stage and they are going to be rightfully honored for that.

Downtown Austin is going to be a lot of fun this October. On the 27th at The Moody Theater, Crow and Ely will be inducted on a talent-filled night. The ceremony is going to feature a lot of great music and make sure that these two

Over the years, Sheryl Crow has been there for some great moments in ACL history. Her debut on the program was in 1997 and she came back in 2004 for another go-around. In 2014, to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the show, the singer-songwriter joined as a host.

And when you talk about Texas music, you have to mention Joe Ely. He has inspired generations of artists at this point, and his work speaks for itself. A living legend in a state that produces quite a bit of those larger-than-life figures.

We're beyond excited to announce this year's ACL Hall of Fame inductees: @SherylCrow and Joe Ely. https://t.co/HLFVwSXFQX — Austin City Limits (@acltv) June 16, 2022

Since the news came out, Crow has opened up about the honor. It is something that she clearly cares deeply about.

With all of the history that she has had on that stage, it’s a no-brainer to have her inducted. Last year’s class included Lucina Williams, Alejandro Escovedo, and Wilco. More than 20 artists have been inducted since the Hall of Fame was created in 2014.

Sheryl Crow is Excited

So, she’s been there for two of her own very amazing performances, and she’s been part of one of the biggest celebrations that ACL has ever had. That more than qualifies her for this. Besides, she has a real passion for the mission of bringing music to the masses on such a great stage.

“I have always loved Austin City Limits. Some of my favorite performances have been on that show,” the singer said. “I am so humbled to be honored by such an iconic and prestigious program. It is a dream come true for me to be inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame.”

This is just the second time that only two inductees have been chosen in a class. Sheryl Crow and Joe Ely will be celebrated at the induction ceremony on October 27.