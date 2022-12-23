While looking back on his craziest adventures throughout the years, Snoop Dogg revealed how he once got the “most wasted ever” with country music legend Willie Nelson.

UNILAD reports that during a recent interview with SiriusXM, Snoop Dogg spoke about how he and Willie Nelson hung out on 4/20 in Amsterdam and that was when things got interesting. “So we went back to his hotel room and we was playing dominoes,” Dogg explained. “So Willie had a vape, a joint, I had a blunt and he had a pipe.”

Snoop Dogg then said that while he and Willie Nelson were playing dominoes, he was getting higher and higher. “He keeps passing it to me and I was like, ‘This old motherf—er’s out-smoking me,’” the 51-year-old rapper continued. “And I’m trying to stop but I can’t because I don’t want to show no signs of weakness.”

But then Snoop Dogg admitted that he eventually lost. He and Willie Nelson went to Kentucky Fried Chicken afterward. “Me and Willie both put our hands in the bucket at the same time and we grabbed the same piece of chicken and I’m looking at Willie and I say, ‘It’s yours cuz.’”

Willie Nelson previously spoke about the same trip to Amsterdam. “I called Snoop and I said, ‘Hey buddy, you gotta come over here. This is where it’s at!’ So he came over and we hit every bar, every smoke place in Amsterdam. We had a helluva time.”

Willie Nelson Previously Revealed That He Has Quit Smoking Weed

During a 2019 interview with KSAT-TV, Willie Nelson revealed that he has actually quit smoking weed. Something that he has been known to do for decades.

“Singing out there for an hour is a good workout,” Willie Nelson stated at the time. “Your lungs are the biggest muscle you got, so when you’re out there working, you’re working out.”

Willie Nelson acknowledged that he has abused his lungs quite a bit in the past. This is what led him to stop smoking. “So breathing is a little more difficult these days, and I have to be careful. I mistreated myself since I was this big. I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever, and that almost killed me. I don’t smoke anymore. I take better care of myself now than I did then.”

Despite previous rumors suggesting that he is not doing well, Willie Nelson continues to enjoy life as much as possible. “I don’t give a f— [about the rumors],” he said. I’m here, I’m glad to be here. I’m lucky to be here.”

Willie Nelson also told Rolling Stones in the past that he used to smoke two or three packs of cigarettes a day and drank whatever there was to drink. “I had pneumonia for or five times, my lung collapsed, I almost died, so I said, ‘Wait a minute, I ain’t getting that high off of Chesterfields,’ so I threw out the cigarettes, rolled up 20 joints, stuck it in there, and I haven’t had a cigarette since.”