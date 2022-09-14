Sturgill Simpson, Angel Olsen Release ‘Big Time’ Duet Along With the Perfect Lyric Video

Angel Olsen just released a duet with Sturgill Simpson of her single “Big Time” off of her 2022 album of the same name, and the two absolutely crush it. The lyric video is a bit tongue in cheek from Olsen, who claims in the video, “This is a lyric video. People tell me every single needs a lyric video nowadays. I don’t know that I believe them. But here we go.”

Olsen also plainly states in the video, “This is a song called ‘Big Time.’ I re-recorded it as a duet with Sturgill Simpson. I love his voice.” We do too. Sturgill Simpson has such soul in his voice, a resonance that speaks to an old, worn-out country singer alone on a honky tonk stage, surrounded by neon. But, like, in a really good way.

“Big Time” works great as a combination of Simpson’s old soul and Olsen’s dreamy voice. The song is about reveling in nature and domestic bliss, taking some slow time to enjoy each other’s company. There’s some lilting, dripping steel guitar throughout, which adds to the old-school feel of the duet. Olsen has made a turn towards country-inspired music within the past year.

Sturgill Simpson, on the other hand, released his seventh album in August 2021. The Ballad of Dood and Juanita was highly praised for its neo-country sound and deep conceptual lore, which drew from Simpson’s own family history. According to The Boot, the two connected after Olsen released her 2016 album MY WOMAN, and were long-time admirers of each others works before then.

“It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words; kinda turns the whole thing on its head,” said Olsen in a statement. “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear, he made it come alive on a different level.”

Sturgill Simpson Crushes Rendition of John Anderson Track in August

On August 5, a new John Anderson tribute album dropped, titled Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson. On the album, contemporary country music stars performed renditions of Anderson’s famous tracks. But, one that stood out for us was Sturgill Simpson’s performance of “When It Comes to You.”

“Knowing so many younger musicians appreciate my work is very gratifying and a bit humbling. I have to just stop and take it in a little at a time, as far as the tribute,” said Anderson. “I only hope that maybe I’ll get to sing on some of their records later.”

As for the track, Simpson’s rendition is smooth, twangy, and delightfully his own. Simpson’s voice is a little darker than Anderson’s. It lends itself to the nature of the song: the minor keys, the mournful guitar. It’s a wonderful tribute to an accomplished artist. In short, Sturgill Simpson nailed it.