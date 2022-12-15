Sugarland Frontwoman Jennifer Nettles To Host New Dating Series ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

Jennifer Nettles got her big break in the early 2000s with the success of Sugarland. The group released a string of hits including “Stay,” “All I Want to Do,” and “Already Gone” among others. In 2013, Nettles struck out on her own releasing her solo debut That Girl in 2014. Additionally, the Georgia native has expanded her resume with appearances on Broadway, hosting her own Christmas special, and a role on The Righteous Gemstones. Now, Nettles will host the American adaptation of Farmer Wants a Wife on Fox.

Farmer Wants a Wife is a massively popular dating show in the international market. So far, it has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children, according to a statement. Now, Jennifer Nettles will bring the successful dating show to American audiences.

The statement goes on to point out that this is the perfect time to bring the show to the United States. Over the past few years, “there’s been a migration from city centers to suburban and rural locales.” No matter where someone lives, finding love is an important part of life. This show allows people from urban areas to experience rural life firsthand while hoping to find “the one.” President of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, Allison Wallach says Jennifer Nettles is the best person to introduce the show to Americans.

Jennifer Nettles Was the Perfect Choice for Farmer Wants a Wife

“Bringing the world’s most popular dating show to Fox requires a superstar host to match,” Wallach said. Wallach added that they found the “perfect combination” in Jennifer Nettles. She’s “a multi-talented entertainer who’s a little country, a little big city, and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland.”

Over the years, Jennifer Nettles has proven that she’s much more than a country singer. She’s comfortable on the biggest stage in the world. She made her Broadway debut as Roxy Hart in the Tony Award-winning musical Chicago in 2015. Additionally, she starred as Donna in the Hollywood Bowl’s summer production of Mamma Mia! and she’s currently adapting a musical about 17th-century crusading pioneer Giulia Tofana, according to The Music Universe.

Farmer Wants a Wife

The premise of the dating show is fairly simple. Women from the city ditch their dating apps and other urban dating strategies in favor of a more down-home courtship. Per the press release, “The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do – from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?”

You can see Jennifer Nettles hosting the dating show in 2023. Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere on Fox at 9 PM Eastern and Pacific on March 8th.