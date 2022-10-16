Sun Records Announces Plans to Release Remastered Version of Johnny Cash’s Debut Album

There aren’t many figures in country music more iconic than Johnny Cash. Not only was he a hitmaker and a Highwayman, but he was also an ambassador for the genre. Even now, nearly two decades after his death, he’s a household name. Even those who don’t listen to country know the Man in Black. His attitude, booming voice, and blend of rock, folk, and traditional country made him a favorite among countless listeners and artists.

Cash’s prominence in country music started a little more than 65 years ago. He introduced himself with Johnny Cash: With His Hot & Blue Guitar on October 11, 1957. When you look at the tracklist for the album, it’s easy to see how it put Cash on the path to being an exalted figure in the genre. Hot & Blue Guitar contains “Folsom Prison Blues“, “Cry, Cry, Cry“, and “Walk the Line” among others. To say that Cash came out swinging would be an understatement.

Johnny Cash: With His Hot & Blue Guitar to Be Remastered

Sun Records will release the remastered version of Johnny Cash’s debut album on Friday, October 21st. Music Row reports that it will be remastered in Dolby ATMOS Spatial Audio. Fans can stream the updated record on all streaming services that support ATMOS. Additionally, Sun will make the album available on vinyl.

The vinyls will be pressed at Memphis Record Pressing which is where Johnny Cash originally recorded the timeless album. It seems that Sun Records is going the extra mile for this historically-significant release.

Hot & Blue Guitar Is a Milestone

Johnny Cash: With His Hot & Blue Guitar wasn’t just Cash’s debut album. It was also the first LP issued by legendary Sun Records founder and record producer Sam Phillips. Over the years, Phillips scouted and produced albums for some of the most impactful artists of the 20th century.

Sam Phillips introduced the world to Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash. He also helped to shape rock & roll in the fifties by pushing records from Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and others.

American music, as a whole, wouldn’t be the same without artists like Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash. Sam Phillips was behind the boards for their groundbreaking albums. So, this re-issue of Johnny Cash: With His Hot & Blue Guitar isn’t just a celebration of Cash’s debut. It’s also a celebration of one of the lesser-known architects of music history.

Johnny Cash: With His Hot & Blue Guitar Tracklist