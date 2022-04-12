Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.

Tanya Tucker Threw a Bash for the Ages at the Ryman

Tanya Tucker had a star-studded guest list for her celebration at the Ryman. She brought a handful of other powerful women of Americana and country music to the stage with her. That long list included Jessi Colter, Brandi Carlile, LeAnn Rimes, Brenda Lee, and Jeannie Seely, according to The Tennessean. However, the Texas native did not limit the guest list by gender or genre. She also brought revered blues singer Delbert McClinton and songwriter Sonny Throckmorton on stage with her, among others.

A timeless talent with a career that spans five decades, Tanya Tucker kept the Ryman audience on their feet with a series of mind-blowing performances. She shared the stage with Rimes for “Love Me Like You Used to” and performed “Tell Me About It” with McClinton. Tucker closed the show with a version of “Delta Dawn” backed by her seven-piece band that included her daughter Presley delivering backup vocals.

Looking Back at Tanya Tucker’s Career

Tanya Tucker stepped into the country music world fifty years ago. At that time, she wasn’t old enough to drive, but seemingly had no problem taking a song to the top of the charts. When Tucker entered a rebellious phase in her late teens, she did so in front of country music fans across the nation. Her 1978 album TNT is a perfect example of that rebelliousness. The “Delta Dawn” singer donned skintight leather pants for the cover photo, showing the world that she was no longer the innocent child she once was. More importantly, TNT saw Tucker placing herself at the forefront of the late-seventies Outlaw Country movement.

Tucker continued to ride the wave of fame through the 90s. Alums like Soon, Complicated, and Fire to Fire are like time capsules to the 90s country sound. More recently, she dropped While I’m Livin’ in 2019, her first album in a decade. That album won her a Grammy for Best Country Album and the single “Bring My Flowers Now” netted her the trophy for Best Country Song.

While sharing the stage with Brandi Carlile at the Ryman, Tanya Tucker announced that she was working on a new album. As she did with While I’m Livin’ Tucker will work with Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile on the new project.

Today, Tanya has a 50-year-long career, multiple ACM, CMA, and Grammy Awards, and countless fans behind her. From the show she put on at the Ryman, it looks like she has a long road ahead of her. We’re looking forward to watching her take that journey.