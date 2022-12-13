Tanya Tucker Opens Up About Making Her Acting Debut in ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’

Country music legend Tanya Tucker is making her acting debut tonight in Paramount Network’s A Nashville Country Christmas.

The Grammy-winning singer has finally taken a leading role in a heartwarming holiday film that finds a musician who flees stardom only to find the love and family she never knew she needed.

As Tucker explained to Fox and Friends, her agents had been trying to get her to try acting for some time. And this particular project instantly resonated with her.

“They were just after me about doing something,” she shared. “The last couple of years have just been a cyclone… so when they offered me this, I was a little tentative at first. Then they talked me into it.”

“So, I thought, if I’m gonna do an acting role, I should really bite into something, something I could really express and get out my acting ability. You know, it’s down there somewhere,” Tucker laughed. “But I mean, this movie was so much fun to work with.”

Tanya Tucker Has Always Dreamed of Being a Leading Lady

In the film, Tanya Tucker plays Josie, “a country music star in a crisis.” During the chaos of the holiday season in LA, she realizes she has to get away. So she ditches her career and hides at her grandmother’s farm in Tennessee.

When Josie gets to the farm, she finds that three orphaned siblings ran away from their group home and took refuge there. She quickly learns that they’ll be split up if they go back, so she lets them stay. And eventually, she realizes that she and the kids may have been destined to find each other. The diva also reconnects with her first love, and the flame is still burning.

The movie also stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Keith Carradine, and Ana Ortiz.

Tanya Tucker has starred in several guest roles during her career. But the 64-year-old has never had the chance to be a leading lady until now. And she admitted to The Boot, that doing so has been a longstanding “dream.”

“It’s amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality!” she said. “And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them. I’ve always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season.”

A Nashville Country Christmas premiere tonight on Paramount Network at 8 pm ET. It will air a second time on Christmas Day on CMT at 11 am ET.