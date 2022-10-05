Tanya Tucker Pens Powerful Tribute to ‘Hero’ Loretta Lynn

Country star Tanya Tucker shared a heartfelt message about Loretta Lynn. Loretta died on Tuesday, October 4 in her home at age 90.

Tucker took to Instagram hours after Loretta’s passing was announced and shared a powerful message. She posted a carousel of a video and three photos of the two of them together.

“Today, my world changed and it will never be the same again. My hero @lorettalynnofficial got her wings and it’s been a day filled with tears. Many memories, so much gratitude and thanking my God above for blessing me first with her music and her guidance through the perils of the music world, way before we ever met. I looked up to Loretta always,” Tucker wrote in the caption. “Then we became best friends, she brought me flowers always and I brought flowers to her. Time has let me share many special moments with her, I even named my horse after her, but now time has taken her from me forever! But she’s left me with so much to remember and cling on to. I thank God above that I got to sing with her on her latest record.”

“I’ve been waiting a long time for that to come to pass. I was busy planning a much-needed trip to Mexico when I got the news, but for now Mexico will have to wait because my childhood hero Loretta Lynn has caught the train and she’s ‘On Her Way to Heaven.’ Mexico will always be there, but my friend has gone on to glory,” she concluded, adding that she misses her and will see her there someday.

Country Icon Loretta Lynn Dies, Fans and Friends Tribute Her

Loretta’s family shared a statement, announcing her death and asking for privacy to grieve.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” they wrote.

Loretta’s close friend and fellow country star Dolly Parton also shared a sweet statement.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace – Dolly,” she wrote.

Many responded to Parton’s message, also sharing their sadness. One Twitter user wrote: “I feel like another piece of my childhood is gone. My momma, whom I lost last year, raised me on you, Loretta, and The Judds to name a few. I have photos of her when she got see Loretta perform for the USO in the 80s.”

Loretta was known as a trailblazer for women in country. Many other country stars have shared their messages to Loretta and her family, wishing them well and offering prayers during this hard time.