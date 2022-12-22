Tanya Tucker to Perform at the Grand Finale of 134th Rose Parade

Millions of people around the world bring in the new year with the Rose Parade. Some tune in for the pageantry and others watch or attend before the Rose Bowl. For over a century, people have flocked to Pasadena, California to take in the flower-covered floats and perfectly-groomed horses. In more recent years, people from around the globe have watched the parade from the comfort of their homes. This year, country fans will have more incentive to tune in. Tanya Tucker will perform during the parade’s Grand Finale.

Tanya Tucker to Perform at the 134th Rose Parade

According to a statement, Tanya Tucker will perform her current single “Ready as I’ll Never Be” during the finale. Her performance will take place as the final float starts its journey down Pasadena’s Colorado Boulevard.

The statement notes that Tanya Tucker’s performance will be epic enough to match the prestige of the event. “In true Tucker style, she’ll be arriving at The Mansion Entertainment Group float on a Black Friesian horse! She will then be joined by the Pasadena First AME Praise Team choir for the performance of the song… Following this unforgettable performance, Tucker will ride down the 5.5-mile parade route.”

“Ready as I’ll Never Be”

Tanya Tucker’s latest single sees her looking back at her decades-long career. Throughout the song, she remembers those who accepted and mentored her in the early days of her career. Also, Tucker mourns the loss of those who passed away. This leads her to confront her own mortality. “I tell the same old stories / Y’all get your wings. / And I get better every time I kiss a weathered cheek / And I watch them doves fly / Sooner than me. / I guess I’m ready or as ready as I’ll never be,” she sings in the song’s moving chorus.

Tucker included the song in the documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile. The reflective tune plays as the end credits roll. The night of the film’s premiere, Tucker released the song as a single. Currently, we don’t have a title or release date for the “Delta Dawn” singer’s upcoming project. However, we do know that it’s going to be a great record.

Tanya Tucker co-penned “Ready as I’ll Never Be” with Brandi Carlile. She also worked with Carlile and a handful of other talented songsmiths on the rest of the album.

Carlile commented on Tanya Tucker’s songwriting skills. “She’s a reluctant writer. When she writes a song, she writes a song with her wisdom. Then, you just kind of come in and sculpt it. You put things that she says into place. The next thing you know, you’ve got this really powerful sentiment.”