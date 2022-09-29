Tanya Tucker Rocks a Classic In Her ‘Monarch’ Appearance: WATCH

Monarch, the new country music drama on Fox, promised to bring real-life stars on the show. It already had one in Trace Adkins, who plays family patriarch Albie Roman.

But Tuesday’s show had a true country rebel belting out her signature song. Yes, that was 63-year-old Tanya Tucker belting out “Delta Dawn,” the song that turned this Texan into a star when she was 13. Of course, Tucker played herself on Monarch as the show did a Queens of Country concert. (Everyone still is mourning the show’s true country queen, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon), who died in the premiere.)

Tucker shared a clip from Monarch. Unfortunately for the old-school country fans, the episode didn’t show Tucker singing the entire song. Because we all could listen to Tucker singing that still raw story of a middle-aged woman pining for a boyfriend who dumped her so long ago. After all, he’s going to take her to his mansion in the sky.

A performance fit for a queen! 👑 Don’t miss me in an all-new episode of #Monarch TUESDAY 9/8c on @MonarchOnFOX @FOXTV! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hH4BTkQnBf — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) September 27, 2022

Tucker’s fans were leaving her messages of support as she made her Monarch debut. It’s been a good TV month for Tucker. She also appeared on America’s Got Talent as a hologram.

“My favorite song. It melts my heart,” one fan wrote. Another replied “(Hail) to the Queen the Texas Tornado! Crazy Fun Beautiful Mother Tucker I Love You.”

Tucker also previewed her appearance in a promo video. She talked about how her favorite song was “Delta Dawn,” so she was happy to sing it. And she added: “family drama and crazy chaos are normal in country music.” The show is three episodes into its first season. Tucker is the third major country star to appear. Martina McBride guest starred in the premiere. And last week Shania Twain played herself while attending Dottie’s funeral. But in the Monarch world, Dottie made “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” a hit song. Rest assured, Twain still said she made millions, so that probably was the lone TV tweak.

And there was a ton of crazy chaos in Tuesday’s episode called “Show Them Who You Are, Baby.” The episode revolved around Nicky Roman (Anna Friel), Albie and Dottie’s oldest. She’s trying to take her mama’s place as the queen of country. Cause heavy is the head who wears the crown, y’all. Nicky was up to some serious shenanigans. She discovered her brother is having an affair with her sister’s wife. Then she found out her sister’s wife is pregnant with her brother’s child. We’re talking serious crazy chaos for the Romans.

Plus, Nicky’s husband Clive swore he ended a relationship with his mistress. But Nicky found a pair of expensive earrings meant for Imogene, the mistress who starred alongside Clive in a Hallmark movie. Nicky surprised Imogene at the airport, then the two pulled up in a hearse to walk the red carpet before the concert. Nicky said she was celebrating the end of her marriage. Then she performed a cover of “Kerosene,” the Miranda Lambert hit.

Gigi, the baby of the family, planned a twangy version of Lizzo’s “Juice” for her concert appearance. But she needed to bail because her daddy was getting way too drunk at the country club she owns. Gigi and Albie sat in the back of his truck as Albie confessed that he did Dottie wrong 40 years ago. Then Trace Adkins (as Albie) sang a cover of Willie Nelson’s “You Are Always on My Mind,” with Gigi (Beth Ditto) joining him.

But with all this singing and major plot twists, the ratings still aren’t great for Monarch. Tuesday’s episode drew an audience of 1.76 million. The show finished third to a new episode of FBI: International and the premiere of La Brea.