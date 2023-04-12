Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty to Headline Fifth-Annual Loretta Lynn Birthday Bash

The fifth annual Loretta Lynn Birthday Bash is right around the corner. This weekend, fans, friends, and fellow artists will gather at Troubadour Nashville to celebrate the Coal Miner’s Daughter. This year will be different, though. It will be the first Birthday Bash since Lynn’s passing last October. So, it will likely become a celebration of the country icon’s life and legacy. Her granddaughter. Tayla Lynn and her duo partner Tre Twitty will headline the event.

Loretta Lynn’s 91st Birthday Bash will take place at The Troubadour Nashville this Saturday. The two-hour show kicks off at 3 PM. You can get your tickets at more information from Eventbrite.

In a recent interview with People, Tayla reflected on her late grandmother’s life and discussed why it is important to hold the Birthday Bash this year.

Tayla Lynn on Keeping Loretta’s Legacy Alive

The entire country music world felt the loss of Loretta Lynn. However, it’s hard for any of us on the outside to imagine the weight of that loss on her family. The pain was on Tayla Lynn’s mind when it came time to prepare for the upcoming Birthday Bash. At the same time, she and Tre Twitty couldn’t help thinking about the fans who were looking forward to the music, the comradery, and the celebration of Loretta’s life and legacy.

“Obviously, I questioned it, whether we should still do this birthday bash since she’s not here to celebrate,” Tayla said. “And it only took me a split second to say yes. I’ll do the best I can to bring her spirit there.”

However, Tayla is doing more to honor Loretta Lynn’s memory than going ahead with the event. She and Tre Twitty are carrying on a partnership that started decades ago. Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty – Tre’s grandpa – recorded 10 studio albums together. Now, their grandchildren perform as Twitty & Lynn.

“Conway’s been gone 30 years. He and Loretta stopped recording together in 1981. They had plans to come back together again and do another round of Loretta and Conway stuff, but he passed and there was never a chance to have that second act,” Tre Twitty told People. “There are so many people that missed that and so many people that just loved them and are attached to those songs.”

Bittersweet Reflection

Tayla Lynn told People that she watched Loretta prepare for her death on a daily basis. “I watched her talk to Jesus,” she recalled. “I watched her get ready to meet Him and get to heaven an see my grandfather and her children that have passed.”

She added, “I literally watched her prepare for that in such a spiritual, beautiful way that really… I’m so happy she gets that now. It’s sad for us here, but that really eases the heartbreak.”