Taylor Austin Dye Looks Back on Opening for Wynonna Judd at the Venue Where She Got Her Start

If you look up Taylor Austin Dye on your streaming service of choice (and you should) you’ll see that she released her first song, “Mean” in 2019. However, that doesn’t begin to tell the whole story of the Kentucky-born country singer’s career. Dye started playing fiddle when she was very young. By the time she was five years old, she was taking the stage at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Mount Vernon, Kentucky every week to showcase her talents in front of one enthusiastic crowd after another. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft as a performer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter.

Recently, I sat down with Taylor Austin Dye to talk about her music, life, and what’s next for her. During our conversation, she discussed the very special performance that took her back to Renfro Valley for the first time in years.

Taylor Austin Dye’s Full Circle Moment at Renfro Valley

Last April, Taylor opened for Wynonna Judd on the Her Story & Hits Tour.

“That was a super full-circle moment for me,” Dye said looking back. “I started playing and singing when I was five years old at Renfro Valley. I would sing and play fiddle and clog at this little variety show they had once a week. That was my first paid gig that I would do every Friday or Saturday night.”

“I hadn’t been back there since I was very young,” Taylor Austin Dye recalled. “They reached out and asked if I’d be interested in opening for Wynonna at that same venue. I was just pumped. It was just one of those things where it all came around for me.”

Some Heavy Words of Encouragement

Tickets sold out quickly and Taylor Austin Dye once again found herself on the Renfro Valley stage in front of a packed house. However, it wasn’t the crowd or the energy in the room that stood out for Dye. Instead, it was the connection she made with Judd.

“Wynonna was just super kind,” Taylor recalled. “She was actually like, ‘I wanna get a picture with you!’ I was like ‘Well sh*t, I wanna get a picture with you!’ She said, ‘You’re the next generation of country music.’ That gave me a little push, ya know?”

With those words, Wynonna erased any doubt Taylor Austin Dye had about her path. “Sometimes, as a musician, you’re like, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Am I headed in the right direction?’ Hearing those words from her gave me the push to keep on keepin’ on.”

So, really, you don’t need to take my word for it when I tell you Taylor Austin Dye is going places. Take Wynonna’s word for it. You’ll be glad you did. Check out Dye’s latest release “Rest in Peace” below.