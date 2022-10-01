Tennessee Court Reverses Decision on Naomi Judd Death Investigation Order

On Thursday, a Tennessee high court reversed a decision that would require police to publicly release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death. The Tennessee Supreme Court didn’t rule on whether the records can be released. But they did send the case back to a lower court for another hearing.

In August, the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County stating that the investigation records include interviews with family members after Naomi Judd’s death. The petition states that the details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm.” Initially, the Williamson County Chancellor ruled against the Judd family. But the Supreme Court ruled that the Chancellor should not have ruled on which parts were public and which were private.

Naomi Judd died in April. The day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, she took her own life. Wynonna Judd recently did her first in-depth interview since Naomi Judd’s death.

“I did not know that she was at the place she was when she ended it,” Wynonna Judd said. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, like, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.”

Naomi Judd battled PTSD and bipolar disorder. She was 76-years-old. Wynonna continues on their reunion tour this fall without her mother.

“As I walk on stage that first night, I’ll probably say something like, ‘It’s not supposed to be like this,'” she said. “Because it’s not, right? It’s supposed to be the two of us. And I’m gonna be angry because she’s not there.”

Wynonna Celebrates the Memory of Naomi Judd

That first night was on Friday in Grand Rapids, Mich. She continues the tour despite Naomi Judd’s death. Many of her peers encouraged her to move forward, and they’re joining her to support. Brandi Carlile joined for the first date of the tour, and Wynonna Judd was blown away by the support the audience showed. A packed arena flashed lights and sang in unison as Carlile and Judd performed a version of “Love is Alive.”

“You did that,” Carlile responded to Wynonna Judd’s post.

Brandi Carlile joins Wynonna Judd again on Saturday in Toledo, Ohio. Several women of country will join Wynonna for support throughout October. Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood and Ashley McBryde will assist her journey. Martina McBride opens all dates.

They’ll visit Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 28. Trisha Yearwood sings beside Wynonna Judd for that one. The tour wraps in The Judds’ home state of Kentucky the next night. Faith Hill performs with Wynonna at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Check out all of the dates on the tour and get ticket information at their website.