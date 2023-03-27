The Band Perry is Calling it Quits 14 Years After Releasing First Single

The Band Perry just announced that they’re calling it quits after a highly successful 18 years in country music.

The sibling trio, which includes Kimberly, Reid, and Neil Perry shared the news today (March 27) on their social media channels.

“To our TBP friends and family: We wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and focus on our individual creative pursuits. During this season, we will continue to support each other as artists and family in all we do,” they wrote in a joint statement. “Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true!”

“Love you all,” the group concluded.

The Band Perry Holds Several Awards, Including a Grammy

The Mississippi natives got their start when Kimberly started singing for another band and her brothers tagged along as roadies. Eventually, they began performing together in 2005, and they had a stroke of luck with Garth Brooks’ manager, Bob Doyle discovered them.

Doyle led them to the Republic Nashville label, where they signed a contract. By 2009, they broke into the industry with their debut single, Hip To My Heart, which peaked at number 20 on both Billboard’s U.S. Country Airplay and U.S. Country Songs charts.

The Band Perry followed its breakout hit with If I Die Young the next year. That single went straight to the top of both U.S. Country Airplay and U.S. Country Songs. It also went platinum seven times. The single became the trio’s first of four career chart toppers.

The group dropped its first album, self-titled, in October 2010. It hit No. 2 on the U.S. Country Charts. Their second and final album, Pioneer, was released three years later and hit No. 1 on the Country Charts and No. 2 on the all-genre U.S. Charts.

Of course, their talents also proved worthy on the awards circuits. The siblings earned a coveted Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2015, which followed a nomination for Best New Artist in 2012. They also earned one CMA Award and two ACM Awards.

The siblings have left the door open for a possible reunion. But for now, it looks like they will all be continuing in the music industry as solo artists or with other bands. We look forward to seeing where their musical endevors lead them.