The Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Says They’re ‘Taking Risks’ with New Music

The Brothers Osborne kicked the month off the right way – with new music. On Friday, the award-winning duo released three new songs from their upcoming album. At the moment, we don’t know what that album will be called or when it will drop. However, “Nobody’s Nobody.” “Might As Well Be Me,” and “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day)” gave listeners a taste of what the next project would sound like.

It has been a while since we’ve gotten new music from the duo. They released their last album, Skeletons in 2020. Then, last year, they released a deluxe edition of the record. Now, it looks like they’re gearing up to drop a brand-new project.

Longtime listeners will notice a slight change to the Brothers Osborne’s sound with these new tracks. In a statement, John discussed the new direction he and his brother TJ are taking with their new project.

The Brothers Osborne Are Evolving

“As musicians, we’re constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights,” John explained. “With our fourth album, we’ve teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story.”

Going into the new partnership, John says the Brothers Osborne’s expectations were high. Elizondo “shattered” those expectations. “It’s exciting to see where this journey will take us, and we can’t wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we’re ready to take on that challenge,” he added.

Mike Elizondo didn’t go into this project hoping to completely overhaul the Brothers Osborne’s sound. Instead, he wanted to bring out the best in what was already there. “Working on music with them was unlike anything I’ve done before,” Elizondo shared in a statement.

“We had the amazing advantage in that they walked in with just a ton of great songs. The first time I did meet the band at TJ’s house, it really did feel like I was hanging out with high school buddies. I feel like if we were in high school together, these would have been the band geeks I would have hung out with,” Elizondo said.

Big Life Changes for John Osborne

John Osborne isn’t just growing and taking risks when it comes to the duo’s music. Last month, John and his wife, Lucie Silvas, welcomed a pair of twins into the world. Arthur and Maybelle were born early and spent some time in the neonatal intensive care unit. After taking them home, the Osbornes had to take their babies back to the hospital for further care.

Now, it looks like the whole family is together at home. John will have some time to soak in the joys of being a new father before The Brothers Osborne hit the road in June. That 18-stop trek will keep the duo on the road until October.