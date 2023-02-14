The Chicks Announce Massive 2023 World Tour with Maren Morris, Ben Harper, and More

On Tuesday (February 14th), country music group The Chicks announced their 2023 summer world tour.

The group revealed that the tour’s special guests will be Maren Morris, Wild Rivers, and Ben Harper. “Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!” the band declared.

In a statement, The Chicks spoke about making their way to the UK and Europe during the 2023 tour. “We can’t wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond,” the group gushed. “It’s been a long time coming and we can’t wait to get back!”

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Oslo, Norway on June 20th. The Chicks will perform throughout the UK and Europe through July 4th before heading to the U.S. for the tour’s North American leg. They will wrap up in the states on September 1st before heading to Canada for shows between September 5th and September 18th.

Morris is currently scheduled to open for The Chicks in the UK, Europe, and Canada. The U.S. leg will have Harper at nine shows while Wild Rivers will be at 12 shows. Tickets for the majority of U.S. dates will go on Saturday Thursday (February 16th) at 10 a.m. local time. The shows in Bethel, New York; Hershey, Pennsylvania; Columbus, Ohio; and Sioux Falls, North Dakota shows will go on sale next Friday (February 24th).

Prior to heading on the 2023 world tour, The Chicks are to perform their first-ever concert residency, The Chicks: Six Nights in Vegas. The performances will be at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on May 3rd, 5th, 6th, 10th, 12th, and 13th.

The Chicks’ Bandmates Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer Open Up About How They Approach Social Media These Days

During an October 2022 interview with the Austin Chronicle, The Chicks’ bandmates Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer spoke about how they, as well as fellow bandmate Natalie Maines, handle social media these days.

“Natalie has completely removed herself from not only social media, but email,” Maguire explained. “I’m so jealous because I hate how many emails I get.”

However, Maguire revealed that Strayer gets “sucked” into people directly messaging her and commenting on social media posts. “That can be good and bad,” Maguire said. When it comes to her approach to social media, Maguire admitted she just ignores everything. “I don’t really read comments. You know, I’m too sensitive. There are people out there just trolling to troll and being mean, and I don’t like when people are mean.”

Meanwhile, Strayer says the main issue she has with social media is getting sucked into home interior remodels. She also described Twitter as being a really mean place. “ thought I was off for like three years, but our management informed me that it didn’t take, so I’m on there, but haven’t done anything. I feel like Instagram is happy people being creative, for the most part – animal videos, kitty cats.”