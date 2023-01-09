The Chicks Announce Six-Night Las Vegas Residency

The Chicks are taking their talents to Sin City for a six-night residency in May. The trio of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer announced their first extended Las Vegas engagement will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning on May 3, with additional shows on May 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

“Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour,” said The Chicks in a statement. “After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming. We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this spring.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Zappos Theater will also play host to upcoming residencies by Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban this year.

The Chicks: Six Nights In Vegas! 🎲 We can’t wait to see you all at Zappos Theater. Tickets are on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10 AM PT. https://t.co/YvCDw06aFJ pic.twitter.com/SN2FEGeDPi — The Chicks (@thechicks) January 9, 2023

The Chicks Hatch

The Chicks are one of the Top 20 best-selling country acts of all time. Only one band in country music history (Alabama) has sold more albums. The trio burst onto the scene in 1998 with their major-label debut album, Wide Open Spaces. Grammy Awards, CMA Awards, ACM Awards, No. 1 albums, and No. 1 singles followed. Of course, in 2003, Natalie made a comment about then-President George W. Bush during a show in London that wasn’t well-received back home. While the resulting backlash made The Chicks public enemy No. 1 at country radio, the trio never stopped selling albums.

The Chicks are in rarefied air with two of their albums, Wide Open Spaces, and 1999’s Fly. Both albums have been certified Diamond for sales of more than 10 million units. Wide Open Spaces is certified 13X Platinum for sales of 13 million units, while Fly is certified 11X Platinum for sales of 11 million units. Only two other country artists can claim multiple Diamond-certified albums: Garth Brooks and Shania Twain.

The Chicks have scored two additional Multi-Platinum albums, 2002’s Home (6X), and 2006’s Taking the Long Way (2X). In addition, 2003’s Top of the World: Live has been certified Platinum. After nearly 14 years between albums, The Chicks released their fifth studio album, Gaslighter, in July 2020.