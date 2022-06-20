The Chicks Cut Concert Short After Just 30 Minutes, Apologize to Fans

Country music trio The Chicks cut a show short in Indiana after just a handful of songs, leaving paying customers wondering what happened. According to Billboard, the all-female act walked off the stage less than 30 minutes into their set in Indianapolis.

On social media, many fans speculated that lead singer Natalie Maines was struggling with vocal issues due to sickness or allergies. Whatever happened, Maines clearly did could not project her voice like normal. Maines, and fellow Chicks Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire eventually cut the show short, apologizing to fans but offering no formal explanation as to why.

“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved,” they wrote on social media. “OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets.”

One fan managed to capture Maines speaking directly to the audience, inferring an allergic reaction but not confirming it.

“You all will get tickets, I promise,” Maines said to the crowd. “I just can’t…we’ll try one more song. Waiting for this shot to kick in…not a shot of alcohol, a shot of steroids.”

Some of the fan comments on The Chicks’ apologetic Instagram post were very supportive.

“My heart broke when Natalie fought back tears. We will be waiting – these Indiana allergies get me every year and I’ve lived here for 6 years,” read one comment. Another wrote, “We could tell you were really struggling! Those cotton trees get the best of us all!!”

The Chicks have never shied away from expressing their opinions publicly or on stage

Formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, this new iteration made their stage debut just last week at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn. That set included some Dixie Chicks classics like “Goodbye Earl,” “Wide Open Spaces,” “Not Ready to Make Nice,” and also featured some newer Chicks songs like “Tights on My Boat,” “March March,” and “Texas Man.”

The Chicks dropped the “Dixie” from their name in response to the 2020 summer of rioting, looting, and protesting in the name of racial inequality. The group vowed to make their opinions heard on upcoming tours.

Emily Strayer said, “It’s a natural extension of who we are and what we care about and it seems to make sense at our show with our fans, that they would want to see that aspect of us.”

Natalie Maines agreed, “I’m very outspoken and opinionated, to begin with, but I think there is a responsibility there. We don’t like to get up on a soapbox or preach, but we’re not going to hold back.”

Martie Maguire said fans will also get to see the band’s love for each other up on stage. “Something that’s never changed is just, we have so much fun. We’re silly, and we’re just very natural and us on stage. We naturally have fun together and have a friendship. That’s always been there and you see that in the shows.”