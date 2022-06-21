The Chicks Postpone Multiple Tour Dates After Abruptly Ending Indianapolis Concert

The Chicks served as one of the of Friday’s headliners at Bonnaroo. At their next stop in Indianapolis, the band abruptly ended their performance about a half-hour in with little explanation. The next day, they posted a cryptic message on their Instagram.

“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets. Ticketholders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis,” the Instagram post read. Many commenters to the thread seemed understanding, sending well wishes to the band to get well soon.

The comments were likely from fans in attendance that were clearly aware of what happened. One video posted to Twitter shows Natalie Maines apologizing for the issues.

Chicks cancel show after a few songs. New experience for me.

“I’m just waiting for this shot to kick in,” Maines told the crowd. “Not a shot of alcohol, I promise. A shot of steroids. I’m sorry, I just can’t pull it off.”

On Monday, things became more clear with a followup post.

The post alerted concertgoers in Noblesville, Ind., Cincinnati, Ohio and Clarkston, Mich. that they would be forced to postpone the upcoming dates “as a result of strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest.” The new dates for the shows have already been secured, and they will come at the end of September and beginning of October. Patty Griffin will remain in support on each date.

The Chicks in 2022

The Chicks warmed up for Bonnaroo with a show in St. Louis on June 14. It is the first time that they have toured since 2017. It’s in support of their latest album, Gaslighter. The album was their first in 14 years. When they plan to return to the road, it’ll begin with a pair of shows in Toronto on June 24 and 25.

Their tour rambles on throughout most of 2022. The rescheduled dates will now be the final dates of their own tour. Their trek includes a visit to the Greek Theater in Los Angeles for two shows with Jenny Lewis, a couple of dates at Red Rocks in August and a stop at the Gorge in Washington. They’ll wrap their year at Austin City Limits Festival on two weekends in October. There, they’ll be joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, Kacey Musgraves and other country music notables like Zach Bryan and Asleep at the Wheel. For a full list of The Chicks’ tour dates in 2022 and for ticket information, check out their website.