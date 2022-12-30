The Highwomen Honor Amy Grant With Performance at Kennedy Center Honors: VIDEO

The Highwomen paid their best possible respects to Amy Grant as part of the Kennedy Center Honors. The group used their voices and performed one of Grant’s beloved songs.

That’s the beauty of the annual awards show. The Kennedy Honors selects a class of performers across a spectrum of genres each year. It’s like a who’s who of the who’s who set. It’s why you see the likes of the 62-year-old Amy Grant, who has sold more than 30 million records in both gospel and pop music, in a class that also includes U2, Gladys Knight, George Clooney and Tania Leon. Grant’s husband, country music superstar Vince Gill, accompanied his wife at the awards.

CBS broadcast the honors show, which took place in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. Obviously, there’s a party to toast the honorees. But here’s the best part. Other big-name performers sing the songs made famous by the honorees.

The Highwomen were there to sing for Amy Grant. So were Sheryl Crow, Michael W. Smith along with Bebe and CeCe Winans.

The Highwomen are a supergroup with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires. They sang Grant’s “Somewhere Down the Road” from her 1997 album Behind the Eyes.

Listen to this beautiful harmony of the Amy Grant classic. Then read on for more details.

Amy Grant actually released “Somewhere Down the Road” two times. It was part of her 1997 album. Then in 2010, it became the title of another album with eight new songs.

Grant’s 1997 album was largely about the end of her marriage with Gary Chapman. The album reached as high as No. 2 on Billboard’s Christian Album listings. Earlier this year, Grant reissued “Behind the Eyes” to commemorate the 25th anniversary.

Sheryl Crow sang “Baby Baby.” one of Amy Grant’s best-known hits. The song, which was released in 1991, spent two weeks atop the pop charts. And it also received three Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Grant co-wrote it with Keith Thomas.

Michael W. Smith then combined with Bebe and CeCe Winans to honor Grant’s worship music. They performed “El Shaddai” and “Sing Your Praise to the Lord.”

Amy Grant hasn’t done many public performances since late summer. On July 27, Grant was out bike riding. Her wheel hit a pothole and she flew over the handlebars. Grant hit her head, with the impact leaving her unconscious for 10 minutes. She canceled her stage appearances set for the fall to recuperate from her injuries. However, she walked the red carpet for the Kennedy Center Honors. That was her first time back in the spotlight since her bike wreck.

In an interview with CBS News, Amy Grant described the accident as a “gift.”

“I think about how, like, what energy do I have left, and how would I like to use it differently?” she said. “And it’s been such a gift. And really the gift is: I loved music before anybody was listening. I wrote songs because they helped me understand life, and like I woke up saying, ‘I still have that same toolkit, and I think I have one more good record in me.'”



