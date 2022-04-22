The Internet Thinks Dolly Parton Is to Thank for Taco Bell Finally Bringing Back Mexican Pizza

Can you hear it? Taco Bell lovers everywhere are thanking their stars and Dolly Parton for the return of the chain’s Mexican pizza.

Taco Bell confirmed earlier this week that it was placing Mexican Pizza back on its menu starting May 19. So once again, you can get some gooey, spicy goodness for under $5. The item vanished in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic. That’s when the fast-food chain deleted some of the menu items out of necessity. Plus, the chain wanted to reduce the cost and environmental impact of its packaging. Mexican Pizza accounted for more than seven million pounds of packaging each year.

Taco Bell patrons, including Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean, were crushed at the news. There even was a petition with more than 200,000 signatures at Change.Org asking to bring back the item.

So why is Dolly Parton now getting the credit for the Taco Bell decision? Because why not? Dolly loves Taco Bell, soft tacos, and yes, Mexican Pizza. She described her perfect order during a January interview with Insider. And she pined for the pizza.

“I think T-Bell should bring bаck the menu item with ground beef аnd refried beаns between tortillа shells topped with pizzа sаuce, cheese, аnd tomаtoes!” Parton said of Mexican Pizza. She added that she likes to sprinkle a packet of mild sauce on her order.

Taco Bell Heard You, Dolly Parton

And Taco Bell honchos heard what Dolly said. By early February, Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs acknowledged the country superstar’s love of the pizza.

“It’s obviously a strength in the Taco Bell brand that there’s so much passion around the Mexican pizza,” Gibbs told Yahoo Finance. “I really can’t confirm or deny any rumors associated to that.”

Big surprise. The Mexican Pizza isn’t really pizza. It’s another version of a taco. The fast-food giant first put it on the menu in 1985, back when it was called ‘Pizzazz Pizza.” It’s made on crispy flour taco shells. Then you layer beans, pizza sauce, some melted cheese, and tomatoes. You can leave it as a vegetarian item or add ground beef.

Popstar Doja Cat took credit for bringing back the pizza. She made the announcement Sunday night at the end of her set at Coachella. She has an endorsement deal with the chain. And she’s called “the voice of the Taco Bell people.”

But other music fans knew it was more influencers than just Doja Cat. One fan wrote: “I think we all need to take a minute to acknowledge Dolly Parton (and her) contribution to this fight. She was quoted recently saying the Mexican Pizza was her favorite Taco Bell item. You CAN’T tell me her magic isn’t at work here.”

Another fan wrote:

“OMG! Thanks Dolly Parton !!! This couldn’t have happened without you! Sending my love and gratitude! Taco Bell, I am excited and can’t wait to indulge in a Mexican Pizza again!

Taco Bell also acknowledged the petition filed by Krish Jagirdar. It seems the children of Indian immigrants loved the menu item. Jagirdar said that since Mexican Pizza could be vegetarian, it was an acceptable fast food allowed in the household.

“So Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” Jagirdar said.

But we’re still thanking Dolly Parton for the return of the Taco Bell treat.