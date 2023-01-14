The Internet Thinks Kelsea Ballerini Is Moving on After Her Divorce With ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes

Less than six months after she announced her divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans, it is now being speculated that Kelsea Ballerini may have already moved on with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

According to PageSix, fans of the duo began to speculate they were dating after Stokes posted some snapshots from the recent few weeks. Among the photos featured Kelsea Ballerini snuggling up with him while watching the College Football Championship together. She also performed at the January 9th game in SoFi Stadium.

Kelsea Ballerini commented in the post with “go vols” featuring the monkey covering its eyes emojis. Obviously, fans took notice of the comment and quickly responded. “Happy for you boo!” One fan declared. “What?!?! 2 favs! Have fun, you two!” another added.

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her divorce. During her recent appearance on the Tell me About It With Jade Irvine podcast, the country music hitmaker said she had decision points when it came to her split from Evans. “For a while, it was kind of like, ‘OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,’ because relationships go through seasons, right?” Ballerini explained. “And it’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows. For a long time, I was like, ‘Oh this is just … The glitter wears off. That’s what happens.’ And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn’t.”

Kelsea Ballerini did admit that staying in the marriage would have been worse than leaving. “At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay. [Shame] is the one thing that I just refuse to feel … Judge me for it, fine, that’s on you.”

Morgan Evans Spoke About His Mental Health After His Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini

Not long after he and Kelsea Ballerini officially settled their divorce, Morgan Evans opened up about his mental health during the whole ordeal.

While chatting with Apple Music Country’s Today’s Country Radio, Evans spoke about how he coped with the divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. Although he has friends to support him through the situation, Evans said he’s doing his best to protect himself from going into a “negative spiral” over the divorce. “I feel like as soon as you find yourself in some sort of negative spiral about anything, especially this kind of thing, the sooner you can spot it, stop the spiral, do something.”

Evans went on to add that he keeps his body active to avoid potential spirals. “It’s just being mindful about that kind of thing because it’s inevitable it will happen, even if you’re trying to avoid it. If you can stop the spiral as soon as possible, I’ve found that to be the most helpful thing.”