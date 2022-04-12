The Judds Announce ‘The Final Tour,’ First in Over a Decade

The Judds, country music’s most iconic mother-daughter duo, are set to hit the road for their Final Tour. However, they won’t be alone on the road. They’re bringing female country powerhouse Martina McBride along with them. In short, if you miss the good old days when ladies routinely graced the country charts, you’re in for a treat.

The Judds announced their Final Tour on the duo’s official Instagram page yesterday. Along with a poster containing information about the ten-stop American tour, they added a message for their fans. “We are so excited to announce The Final Tour. Can’t wait to see y’all on the road.”

Tickets for The Final Tour go on sale this Friday on The Judds’ official website.

A promo video for the tour says, “The iconic duo, The Judds. See them live in concert together, performing decades of hits for the very last time.” They might just mean it this time, too.

Could This Be the Final Tour for The Judds?

The Judds are billing The Final Tour as their farewell to touring. However, they’ve done this several times before. First, they called it quits when Naomi Judd received a Hepatitis C diagnosis in 1991. Then, Wynonna went on to have a successful solo career during the 90s.

Nine years later, Naomi’s health was stable enough to allow them to take the stage on New Year’s Eve in 1999, according to Taste of Country. Not long after that, they embarked on the Power to Change Tour. After wrapping up that trek, the iconic duo put touring on the backburner for a decade.

In 2009, the Judds kicked off The Last Encore Tour which they claimed would be their final outing. This was their last tour to date. However, they did play a nine-show residency in Las Vegas’ Venetian in 2015. Additionally, they performed “Love Can Build a Bridge” during one of the best moments of this year’s CMT Awards.

Now, more than a decade after their last outing, The Judds are embarking on their latest farewell tour, The Final Tour. Part of me hopes that this pair of powerhouse vocalists will decide to make another trek across the country in a few more years. The world of country music needs stars like Naomi and Wynonna.

Final Tour Dates

The Judds’ Final Tour kicks off on September 30th at Grand Rapids, Michigan’s Van Andel Arena and wraps up on October 28th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

September Dates

30th at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

1 st at Huntington Center in Toledo, OH

at Huntington Center in Toledo, OH 7 th at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD

at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD 8 th at Resch Center in Green Bay, WI

at Resch Center in Green Bay, WI 14 th at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA

at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA 15 th at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL

at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL 21 st at Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, OK

at Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, OK 22 nd at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX 27 th at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS

at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS 28th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Martina McBride will open for the Judds on most of the dates of The Final Tour. However, she will not be at the shows in Sioux Falls, Huntsville, and Biloxi. As of now, The Judds have not announced who will support them on those shows.