The Judds Remember ‘The Queen of Everything’ Naomi Judd On Her Would-Be 77th Birthday

Namoi Judd died by suicide on April 30th of last year. She left a grieving family as well as a hole in the country music world upon her passing. At the same time, she left behind a musical legacy that will outlive even the youngest of The Judds’ fans. Today, Naomi would have turned 77 years old. To mark the occasion, the official Judds Twitter account posted a heartfelt message this morning.

Remembering the “Queen of Everything” on what would have been her 77th birthday. 👑 With her unshakeable creative drive & unmistakable harmonies, Naomi was a force in not only country music but American pop culture as a whole. pic.twitter.com/0JKwjRUOPM — The Judds (@juddsofficial) January 11, 2023

“Remembering the ‘Queen of Everything’ on what would have been her 77th birthday,” the post read. “With her unshakeable creative drive and unmistakable harmonies, Naomi was a force not only in country music but American pop culture as a whole.” The post also included a throwback photo of Naomi Judd on stage during the duo’s heyday.

The Twitter account added, “Join us in sending the Judd family your LOVE as we continue to celebrate the life and legacy of Naomi Judd!” So, let’s take a brief look at Naomi’s immortal legacy.

The Undying Legacy of Naomi Judd

Naomi and Wynonna Judd burst onto the country music scene in 1983. Their debut single “Had a Dream (For the Heart) peaked at number 17 on the Billboard country singles chart. Then, they released “Mama He’s Crazy” which brought them the first of 14 chart-toppers.

Over the years, the duo also took home a trophy case full of awards. They won the ACM Award for Top Vocal Duo seven years in a row, from 1984 to 1990. Additionally, they took home The CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year three times from 1985 to 1987. In 1988, the CMA changed that award to Vocal Duo of the Year. The Judds won that award every year between 1988 and 1991. Additionally, they took home five Grammy Awards. The day after Naomi’s death, the duo took their well-deserved spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame, making them the first all-female duo to join the ranks.

None of that would have been possible without Namoi Judd

A Hard-Working Mom

Before she was a country music icon, Naomi Judd was a single mom doing her best to provide for her kids. According to NPR, Namoi put herself through nursing school to help put food on the table. She also introduced Wynonna to the guitar at a young age.

The family relocated a handful of times before the duo took shape. Naomi Judd packed up her daughters and moved from Kentucky to California. Later, they moved back to a small town outside of Nashville. While there, Naomi pushed The Judds to everyone she met who had industry connections.

During one nursing shift, Namoi Judd cared for the daughter of producer Brent Maher and was able to give him a demo tape. Later, Maher would produce The Judds’ debut EP, all six of their studio albums, their Christmas album, and their Greatest Hits compilations. Additionally, Maher served as producer on some of Wynonna’s solo releases.

The Judds went on to be one of the most successful and influential duos in country music history. None of that could have happened without Naomi Judd’s tireless work and devotion to their dream. We remember her as a superstar, but she was a mom first.

Take a trip down memory lane with our playlist Thinkin’ ‘Bout the Good Old Days: Remembering Naomi Judd. It’s packed with some of the best songs the mother-daughter duo recorded. While you’re at it, follow Outsider on Spotify to get all the best music from our favorite artists.