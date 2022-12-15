The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Their Hit Song ‘Thank God for Kids’

The Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their hit single Thank God for Kids.

The Nashville-based group has been in the industry since 1947. Over the years, they’ve changed bandmates and released a long list of hits. But their 1982 tune holds a special place in their hearts, even above some of their more famous works.

“There are a number of songs in The Oak Ridge Boys’ repertoire that fans insist on hearing,” said singer Joe Bonsall, who joined the band as a tenor in 1973. “One of those is obviously Elvira, and another one is Thank God For Kids. It is hard to imagine a set list without It. Eddy Raven wrote it and William Lee Golden’s heartfelt rendition always makes for a special moment!”

The single landed on the Oak Ridge Boys’ seasonal album titled Christmas. It isn’t actually a holiday song, however. The lyrics simply express how grateful people should be for the magic that children bring into the world. But the lyrics open with, “If it weren’t for kids have you ever thought/There wouldn’t be no Santa Claus.” So the group could justify its place in the project.

The band has 17 No. 1 Billboard Country hits to date, but Thank God for Kids isn’t one of them. It reached No. 3 that year. However, it has fared better than many of the more immediate successes.

Oak Ridge Boys Singing Classic Hit During Nashville Christmas Residency

Because of the enduring love of the tune, the Oak Ridge Boys will continue singing it during their traditional Christmas concerts at Gaylord Opryland Resort. This year marks the band’s 39th holiday residency hosted by the iconic Nashville staple.

The Christmas in Tennessee Dinner Show will run a total of 32 times before closing on Christmas Day. It includes a meal created by the resort’s world-class culinary team, and, of course, a set filled with Oak Ridge Boys holiday classics.

“It is such an honor to have our Christmas show back at Gaylord Opryland in 2022 for the THIRD year in a row,” Bonsall gushed. “Nobody does Christmas like Gaylord Opryland, and our dinner shows have become a part of their tradition over the last few years!”

“Our show is much different than last year,” he continued. “But Santa promised to be there every night and he never disappoints. We hope you will plan to join The Oak Ridge Boys over the holidays this year for a gourmet dinner and a show that has been honed over decades of Christmas tours.”