The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reveals ‘Thank God for Kids’ Nearly Wasn’t a Christmas Song

When it comes to country Christmas songs, a few timeless tunes rise to the top of the heap every year. “Thank God for Kids” by the Oak Ridge Boys is one of those songs. The touching song has been a fan favorite since it hit the airwaves four decades ago. In a recent interview, Oaks member Duane Allen revealed that this timeless tune almost wasn’t a Christmas song.

According to Taste of Country, the Oak Ridge Boys were coming off the success of their iconic hit “Elvira” and their label was pushing them to press a Christmas album. Around the same time, “Thank God for Kids” fell into their lap. They released it as the first and only single from their 1982 album Christmas.

“We released it as a single around Thanksgiving of 1982,” Allen recalled. “It just started going right up the charts as a Christmas song. But then, Christmas came and went and the little song just kept going.”

The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen on “Thank God for Kids”

“It’s a huge blessing from God that we were at the right place at the right time in our career to have the opportunity to record that song,” Allen said. “We thank God every day that it was a song that came into our lives.”

Having a timeless top-five hit is great. However, that’s not why Duane and the rest of the Oak Ridge Boys love this song so much. “We attract a lot of special needs kids, and they always seem to relate to ‘Thank God for Kids.’ When that song is performed in our show, it’s like the world opens up to them,” Allen explained. “Looking from the stage as artists, we get to look into their world for three minutes while we do that song.”

Origins of “Thank God for Kids”

Eddy Raven wrote “Thank God for Kids” and released it as a B-side to his 1976 single, “The Curse of a Woman.” Raven didn’t write the song with Christmas or the Oak Ridge Boys in mind. Instead, he wrote the song for his son. According to Country Reunion, Raven’s son wanted him to write a song with Big Bird and Mickey Mouse in it. Raven sings about both characters in the opening verse. “We’d all live in a quiet house / Without Big Bird or Mickey Mouse / and Kool-Aid on the couch.”

However, the song opens with “If It weren’t for kids, have you ever thought / Wouldn’t be no Sana Claus.” At the same time, so much of the magic of Christmas revolves around the joy and wonder in the eyes of children. So, when the Oak Ridge Boys heard the song for the first time, they knew it would be a perfect fit for their holiday record.