The Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban Tells the Story Behind ‘Elvira’

Richard Sterban joined The Oak Ridge Boys back in 1973, and the bass singer is reflecting on 50 years with the group. The group itself has existed in some incarnation for 70 years, with over 25 singers shuffling through the lineup. However, they found mainstream success in 1977 with the album Y’all Come Back Saloon. During the 1970s and 1980s alone, they achieved an impressive total of 30 chart-topping country hits.

The Oak Ridge Boys were unable to pursue their musical career in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, they bounced back and collaborated with Nashville’s super-producer Dave Cobb for their 2021 album Front Porch Singin. This heartfelt project showcases the decades of close harmony singing between all four members.

New Jersey native Sterban opened up about one of their most iconic hits in a recent interview. Of course, we’re talking about the iconic “Elvira”. The tune, written and originally recorded by Dallas Frazier in the 60s, was reinvented by The Oak Ridge Boys in 1981. It has perhaps the most famous set of non-lyrics of all time, the infectious “ooom-papa-mow-mow” bit, performed by Sterban’s deep voice.

“[“Elvira”] was written by Dallas Frazier, who passed away last year,” Sterban told the Houston Chronicle. “I believe he was coming home from a recording session in east Nashville. He passed a street sign for Elvira Street and pulled over and wrote “my heart’s on fire for Elvira.” He also wrote “giddy-up” into it.”

The origins of the lyrics to one of The Oak Ridge Boys’ biggest hits

However, the “ooom-papa-mow-mow” bit came about in a less conventional way, according to Sterban. “The way [Frazier] told the story before he passed away, Elvira Street had a lot of potholes; chuckholes he called them,” he explained. “And he said the oom-papa parts were supposed to imitate the bumps on the road. He didn’t have enough song there, so he got home and wrote verses about a woman. The whole thing makes sense. But the original inspiration came from a street sign, which a lot of people don’t realize. Writers never know where the inspiration will come from.”

Of course, the bizarre lyrics are some of the most famous in songwriting history. Sterban noted how often folks sing along with it in concert. “One thing about that, if you come to our shows, you see it,” Sterban said. “When I do that part in person, I look out in the audience and see all the men trying to sing along with me.”

Believe it or not, Sterban first started singing as a Soprano as a child in his church choir. However, that angelic voice eventually had a baritone awakening. “Now that [high-pitched] voice continued until I was in seventh grade. I was still singing tenor in what we called the glee club,” he recalled. Then, the ball dropped. “The summer between seventh and eighth grade, my voice changed. And boy did it change,” he quipped. “The choir teacher couldn’t believe it. So they put me in the second bass section. I’ve been there ever since.”