The Oak Ridge Boys Set to Kick off ‘Christmas in Tennessee’ Residency at Opryland

Grammy Award-winning group, The Oak Ridge Boys, are heading back home to Tennessee for the holidays. According to reports, the group is heading to the Gaylord Opryland Resort to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season. The group has booked a 32-show residency at the iconic Music City venue. The residency is part of the famed resort’s 39th annual “A Country Christmas” event.

The gospel vocal quartet’s “Christmas in Tennessee” Dinner Show began on November 23 and will run through December 25. It will feature a Christmas meal prepared by the resort’s culinary team. Then, The Oak Ridge Boys and their band will perform holiday classics, classic hits, and many of their timeless tunes from their more than 40 albums, including their eight Christmas albums.

The Oak Ridge Boys prepare to spend their third Christmas season at Nashville’s Opryland

The band will also reflect on past holiday celebrations and cherish the birth of Christ. They will also create new holiday memories for attendees in the holiday environment of Gaylord Opryland Resort.

“It is such an honor to be bringing our Christmas show back to Gaylord Opryland in 2022 for the third year in a row,” said group member Joe Bonsall.

He continued: “Nobody does Christmas like Gaylord Opryland. Our dinner shows have become a part of the tradition over the last few years! We can promise this, our show will be much different than last year, but Santa will still be a part of it, as will our big state-of-the-art production. And we will give each audience a strong set list of songs covering every aspect of Christmas. We hope you will plan to join The Oak Ridge Boys over the holidays this year for a gourmet dinner and a show that has been honed over decades of Christmas tours.”

This year’s residency will also mark the third consecutive year of the Oak Ridge Boys’ dinner shows coming to the resort. According to Grand Ole Opry host Kelly Sutton, this is the only vocal group that has performed their Christmas show with the Opry family for three years.

Here’s more information and how to buy tickets for “Christmas in Tennessee.”