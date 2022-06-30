‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ To Premiere at Nashville Film Festival

Tanya Tucker released While I’m Livin’ in 2019. The album was her 25th studio release and her first in a decade. It was produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. That duo was almost entirely responsible for dragging the country music icon out of a quiet, unspoken retirement.

The entire process was filmed. The Return of Tanya Tucker documents it. It will screen for the second time at the 53rd Nashville Film Festival this fall. It debuted at SXSW earlier this year. It’s backed by Sony Picture Classics. The Nashville Film Festival takes place September 29-October 5 and will include more than 150 film screenings.

“As one of the nation’s longest running film festivals in some of the most important and history Nashville-area venues,we are proud to present an unforgettable experience with diverse stories from some of the world’s most talented filmmakers, screenwriters and music makers,” NashFilm Executive Director Jason Padgitt said in a statement. “We are delighted to deliver the best in art of film, music and culture to the Nashville community.”

The 2019 album was almost entirely written by Carlile and her bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth. While Tucker released My Turn in 2009, this album was her first collection of original songs since 2002’s Tanya. The 2009 release was a collection of covers originally recorded by male artists. It included tracks like “Love’s Gonna Live Here” which was made famous by Buck Owens.

While I’m Livin’ was mostly original material. “Bring Me My Flowers Now” was the final track and the standout. Tucker covered Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me” for the album. Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin wrote that one.

Success for Tanya Tucker’s ‘While I’m Livin’

Critics and fans alike loved the album. It debuted at number eight on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and number two on the Billboard Folk Albums chart. Rolling Stone placed it at the top of their 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2019 list. Outside of the pandemic, Tanya Tucker has been back on the road regularly since.

Kathlyn Horan directed the film chronicling the moment.

“It’s so surreal to see my life captured moment by moment during the recording process with Brandi, as well as some footage that I haven’t seen in decades!” Tucker said in a statement upon the film’s debut. “Sony Picture Classics is the perfect partner and I can’t wait for the world to see this masterpiece Kathlyn and her team captured!”

Carlile added, “I don’t think there’s a more fascinating human being on the planet than Tanya Tucker. I can’t wait for the world to fall in love with this legend all over again.”

Details about the screening at Nashville Fim Festival will be available soon.