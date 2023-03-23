The SteelDrivers Announce ‘Riding the Rails Tour’ With More Than 40 Dates

Bluegrass troupe the SteelDrivers announced they will hit the
road rails for their upcoming Riding the Rails Tour. The five-piece Grammy-winning outfit—Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle,) Mike Fleming (bass), Brent Truitt (mandolin), and Matt Dame (guitar)—will make 44 stops, including dates in Little Rock, Cincinnati, Knoxville, Boulder, and more.
“Steelheads! We are so excited to announce our 2023 tour,” says Tammy King, founding member and fiddle player/vocalist for the SteelDrivers. “We are heading to some of our favorite spaces. Come on out and hang with us. Can’t wait.”
The SteelDrivers took home the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2015 for The Muscle Shoals Recordings. The band released its most recent album, Bad for You, in 2020.
Tickets for all dates go on sale on March 25.
Riding the Rails Tour
- March 31 – Sanford, FL – Tuffy’s
- April 1 – Immokalee, FL – Southland Bluegrass & Wilderness Festival
- April 2 – Lake Wales, FL – Concert Under the Stars
- April 22 – Largo, FL – Central Park PAC
- April 27 – Troy, NY – Troy Music Hall
- April 28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head Onstage
- April 29 – Newburyport, MA – Belleville Roots Music Series
- June 1 – Punta Gorda, FL – Laishley Park
- June 15 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
- June 16 – Eureka Springs, AR – Ozark Mountain Soul Festival
- June 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
- June 23 – Morehead, KY – Rudy Fest
- June 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Park
- June 25 – Murphysboro, IL – Shawnee Cave
- July 7 – St. Clair, MO – Lost Lake Hill
- Aug 3 – Spokane, WA – Fox Theatre
- Aug 4 – Libby, MT – Happy’s Inn
- Aug 5 – Melville, MT – Café 191
- Aug 11 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
- Aug 12 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
- Aug 16 – Clayton, NY – Clayton Opera House
- Aug 17 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer
- Aug 18 – Gettysburg, PA – Bluegrass Festival
- Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile
- Aug 26 – Redmond, OR – General Duffy’s Waterhole
- Aug 27 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
- Sept 2 – Piketon, OH – SamJam
- Sept 7 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Theatre
- Sept 16 – Winchester, VA – Fiddles and Fifths Festival
- Sept 21-24 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre
- Sept 28 – Boulder, CO – Chatauqua Auditorium
- Sept 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Boot Barn
- Oct 1 – Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Ampitheatre
- Oct 6 – Renfro Valley, KY – New Barn Theatre
- Oct 7 – LaGrange, KY – Ashbourne Farms
- Oct 13 – Big Stone Gap, VA – Bluegrass Festival
- Oct 14 – Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House
- Oct 19 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center for the Arts
- Oct 20 – Manteo, NC – OuterBanks Bluegrass Festival
- Oct 21 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan Auditorium
- Nov 2 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre
- Nov 3 – Alexandra, VA – Birchmere
- Nov 10 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
- Nov 11 – Ft. Pierce, FL – Saint Lucie Farm