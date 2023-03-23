The SteelDrivers Announce ‘Riding the Rails Tour’ With More Than 40 Dates

Bluegrass troupe the SteelDrivers announced they will hit the road rails for their upcoming Riding the Rails Tour. The five-piece Grammy-winning outfit—Richard Bailey (banjo), Tammy Rogers (fiddle,) Mike Fleming (bass), Brent Truitt (mandolin), and Matt Dame (guitar)—will make 44 stops, including dates in Little Rock, Cincinnati, Knoxville, Boulder, and more.

“Steelheads! We are so excited to announce our 2023 tour,” says Tammy King, founding member and fiddle player/vocalist for the SteelDrivers. “We are heading to some of our favorite spaces. Come on out and hang with us. Can’t wait.”

The SteelDrivers took home the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2015 for The Muscle Shoals Recordings. The band released its most recent album, Bad for You, in 2020.

Tickets for all dates go on sale on March 25.

Riding the Rails Tour