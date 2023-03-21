‘The Voice’ Alums The Dryes Announce Tour Dates with 90s Hitmaker Jo Dee Messina

The Dryes started making music together more than 15 years ago. Since then, they’ve released a handful of singles and have started to grow a social media following. However, it wasn’t until they appeared on the 22nd season of The Voice that they really started to blow up. The show gave them the chance to be in front of millions of new potential fans. More than that, it opened several doors for the husband and wife duo.

For instance, The Dryes are going to be embarking on their first tour this year. Last week, I sat down with the duo to discuss what we could expect from them in the future. Both Derek and Katelyn are excited about hitting the road in 2023.

The Dryes aren’t about to embark on a headlining tour of their own, though. Instead, they’ll be joining 90s hitmaker Jo Dee Messina on her upcoming tour.

The Dryes Are Excited to Share the Stage with Jo Dee Messina

“We’re excited. We’re going to be on the road a lot more, which has been a dream for a while,” Katelyn said. “I feel like we spent a lot of years just writing songs and really chiseling away at what our sound is and what exactly we want to say in our music. And now, I feel like we’re ready for the road and we’re trying to play as many shows as we can this year and get out and meet all the people who started following us from The Voice. Our goal is just to play shows.”

Katelyn Drye said that she and Derek are over the moon about the dates with Messina. “It kind of happened out of the blue,” she revealed. Then, about Messina, Katelyn added, “She’s so sweet. I admire her so much just because of her work ethic. Talking to her the last week and a half, since everything has gotten nailed down, she’s just so real. Just a really genuine person.”

Tour Dates

Jo Dee Messina’s Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour kicked off last month. The 90s hitmaker’s trek will come to an end in Indio California on November 11th after nearly thirty stops. The Dryes will accompany her on nine of her remaining dates. Check the duo’s website for tickets and more information.