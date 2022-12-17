‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Reveals What Had Gwen Stefani ‘Sobbing’ During Season 22 Finale

Last night’s The Voice Season 22 finale marked the end of an era—it was the last time that Blake Shelton and his new wife Gwen Stefani will ever co-host together.

Shelton has one year left with the series before he hands over his chair and moves on with his career. While Stefani will likely remain, she is not judging next year.

The God Gave Me You singer chatted with ET’s Cassie DiLaura after the episode. And he admitted that he “was so wrapped up in the finale” that the situation didn’t hit him until after the cameras cut and he noticed his bride was in shambles.

“I walked over to Gwen’s chair after the cameras went off, and she’s over there literally sobbing,” he shared. “She was like, ‘This is our last time that we’re going to do this together.'”

The Happy Couple Met While Filming ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton said that Stefani hasn’t committed to The Voice in the future, but he believes she’ll remain a staple, or at least he hopes she will “for the sake of the show.”

“But it will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life,” he continued. “I was so wrapped up in this that I didn’t even think about that, and now you’re trying to make me emotional!”

And the series truly did change his life. It was on set that he first met his now wife, and it was there that they fell in love. Because he’s so sentimental about the situation, he does hope to return to the screen in the future as a mentor.

“I would be honored to be Gwen’s mentor, and whatever she tells me to do, I’m gonna do,” he admitted.

Blake Shelton Scored Another Win During Last Night’s Finale

The Voice finale wasn’t all about the bittersweet milestone for Blake Shelton, however. The most winningest judge walked away with another win when his artist, Bryce Leatherwood, became the champion.

The feat marks Team Blake’s ninth win, which is something for the country crooner to brag about. But after the results came in, he was too full of pride and admiration for Leatherwood to recognize his own success.

“YOUR SEASON 22 @nbcthevoice WINNER EVERYBODY!!!! BRYCE LEATHERWOOD!!!!” he posted on Instagram following the show. ” I’m such a proud coach.. @bryceleatherwood, you are so damn deserving of this. Thank you America and GET READY WORLD!!!”