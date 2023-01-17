‘The Voice’ Champion Bryce Leatherwood and Morgan Myles Reveal Upcoming Collab

Season 22 of The Voice is over, but that doesn’t mean the contestants are stepping out of the limelight. Bryce Leatherwood took home the big win along with a recording contract. Morgan Myles placed third overall and is already in the studio working on new, original music for a future release. Recently, she took to social media to tease a collab with Leatherwood.

The Voice Alums Team Up for New Music

Yesterday, Morgan Myles took to Twitter to share a video of her and Bryce Leatherwood working n new music in the studio. In the opening moments of the video, we can see them working out vocal melodies for the song. Then, we get to see both Leatherwood and Myles adding their voices to the track. Most importantly, we get to hear snippets of the song.

Just tracked an original song with #BryceLeatherwood and I just wrote last week… feels good to get back in the booth with new music 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/IbQ8Ij5tmi — Morgan Myles (@MorganMylesLIVE) January 17, 2023

As of now, the The Voice runner-up hasn’t shared any details about the song or when she plans to release it. However, she wrote in the tweet that she recently co-penned the song with Leatherwood. “Feels good to get back in the booth with new music,” she added.

It is interesting to see how well the pair of former The Voice contestants work together. From the clip, it looks like two old friends creating music in the studio. However, just a few short weeks ago, Leatherwood was working hard to bring home a win for his coach Blake Shelton and Myles was looking to do the same for Camila Cabello.

Morgan Myles Isn’t New to Music

Most of the world didn’t know about Morgan Myles before she appeared on The Voice. However, she already had a burgeoning music career before taking part in the competition show. Currently, her Spotify profile shows that she’s released 16 singles and one album. Her earliest single “Holy Water” dropped in 2017. Myles released her debut full-length titled Therapy in 2020.

Her previous work shows that she’s right at home with the soulful blues-infused style that she leaned on during her time on The Voice. At the same time, it proves that she’s a seasoned songwriter who isn’t afraid to bare her soul to her listeners.

According to Boston’s Country 102.5, Morgan Myles was a “road warrior” before she landed her spot on The Voice. Before taking part in the show, Myles had already played shows in all 50 states. Additionally, she has performed the national anthem at NFL games in the past. All of that prepared her for the bright lights and high pressure of being on the national stage every week.

Even though their time on The Voice is over, it’s clear that Myles and Leatherwood are still out there making their coaches proud. Keep an eye out for new music from this pair of incredibly talented young artists.