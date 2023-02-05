‘The Voice’ Coach John Legend Speaks Out About Blake Shelton’s Departure

Within the last few weeks, longtime The Voice coach Blake Shelton made sure to impress on his fellow costars and TV audiences alike that season 23 will officially be his last. And while his costar John Legend is also taking a break this season, the award-winning musician shared his thoughts about the country music star’s retirement, and what that might mean for the reality series moving forward.

During a recent interview, John Legend gushed, “I love Blake and just think he’s an amazing coach, but also an amazing person.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Of Shelton’s longtime contributions to the show—the “No Body” singer has served as coach since The Voice‘s debut in 2011—Legend continued, “hopefully, we can carry on the tradition after he leaves.”

According to Yahoo! the coaches’ table for season 23 of The Voice will look a little bit different than last season. Blake Shelton, as stated, will return for his final season on The Voice, alongside veteran coach Kelly Clarkson. First-time coaches include Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Amid his hiatus from The Voice, John Legend said he’s not sure for how many more seasons he plans to return. Of the show overall, he added, “It’s amazing that any show lasts as long as The Voice has lasted, and I’m proud to be part of the legacy of the show.”

Blake Shelton Insists He’s ‘King’ of ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Retirement

Blake Shelton might be planning his retirement from The Voice, however, with 23 seasons beneath his belt, the 46-year-old country crooner insists he’s the only “king” of the competitive reality TV series. Be sure to check out the hysterical promo.

“I just want everybody here to know there’s only one king of The Voice, only one,” the musician and entertainer joked.

In the clip, viewers watch as a massive sign in the shape of a pointing finger is lowered over Blake Shelton’s head. Pointing at himself simultaneously, the sign humorously reads, “Pick Blake.”

Season 23 also promises to be an interesting one as the series welcomes back veteran coach and Shelton’s close friend, Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson and Shelton have long shared a close friendship outside the realm of The Voice which makes their banter heading into season 23 that much more gratifying.

Although The Voice, Season 23 doesn’t make its debut until early March, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are already poking fun at one another. In the aforementioned promo clip, Blake Shelton exaggeratedly declares that he is tired of “this,” gesturing toward the “Since U Been Gone” singer.

Meanwhile, Niall Horan has already seemingly developed a fun professional relationship with his older costar. Another piece of the promo sees the “Night Changes” singer mocking Shelton’s renowned Southern drawl.

It’s all in good fun, of course. Tune in to the season 23 premiere of The Voice when it airs on NBC on March 6.