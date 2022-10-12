‘The Voice’ Coaches for Blake Shelton’s Final Season Revealed

Blake Shelton has been a coach on The Voice since the show began. After a Spring 2023, he will become the first coach to step away from the show. He’ll give it one last go next year, but that’s it. He made the announcement via Instagram. Check out his post below.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be there coach. Lastly it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!” he concluded.

Gwen Stefani and John Legend will be leaving the show in the Spring. Kelly Clarkson will be back, though. She’ll be joined by Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

Blake Shelton is Heading ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’

Blake Shelton has a Veterans Day concert in Indio, Calif. in November. But he’s looking ahead to 2023 with his ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ tour. That fires up on February 16 in Lincoln, Neb. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. He’ll hit a lot of smaller markets on this run. He hits everywhere from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Knoxville, Tenn. to Birmingham, Ala. And he’s bringing Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean out to support for the entire trek.

There are a string of dates in Florida. He also hits spots like Louisville, Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis and Little Rock, Arkansas. It wraps up in Buffalo, New York on March 25. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.

Blake Shelton has said that new music is on the way. He dropped his latest single, “No Body,” this summer, so maybe he’s right. And maybe he takes one or tow of them out for a test drive on the upcoming tour.