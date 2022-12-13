‘The Voice’ Contestant Bryce Leatherwood Nails Covers of Keith Whitley, Travis Tritt During Live Finale: WATCH

Bryce Leatherwood has been a standout contestant throughout this season of The Voice. That did not change in the first half of this season’s live finale last night. Leatherwood took the stage to cover two songs that truly showcase his love for country music. The Georgia native performed Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley.

So far this season, we’ve heard Bryce Leatherwood tackle some great country songs on The Voice. He’s crushed covers of songs like “Amarillo by Morning” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” Those performances were great, but audiences never got to see Leatherwood really cut loose. Last night, he changed that with his rendition of “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.”

Bryce Leatherwood wowed fans and judges with his first performance on last night’s episode of The Voice. He took the stage in a black leather jacket and matching hat flanked by a full band. Flashing stage lights and backup dancers added some pizzazz to the performance but never overshadowed Leatherwood’s performance. He nailed the up-tempo honky tonker just as naturally as he has the mid-tempo ballads he’s been knocking out of the park all season.

Camila Cabello summed it up best when she said, “I’ve never seen you perform like that. I love hearing you on an up-tempo song like that… You’re just a star up there.”

Bryce Leatherwood Introduces The Voice Viewers to Keith Whitley

It was great seeing Bryce Leatherwood give The Voice viewers something new. However, his cover of Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes” was the highlight of the night. Before getting into his rendition of the 1988 chart-topper, he read a brief message. In it, he talked about his love for his home state of Georgia, his family, and all of his fans who support him. “It was my goal when I came out to Los Angeles to represent my family. Now, I feel like I represent a whole lot more than just my family… The story of Bryce Leatherwood will always start in Georgia, my home, my happy place, and the place I love. Georgia is always on my mind,” he concluded.

Bryce Has been making Blake Shelton proud every week on The Voice. Last night’s performance, though, had Shelton over the moon. “To deliver that performance the way you did, with so much class, sitting up there, you sounded great. And, to do Keith Whitley on television, on The Voice, on primetime television on NBC, you just ignited a fire in country music fans out there,” Shelton told Leatherwood.

He added, “By the way, you just introduced Keith’s music to a whole new generation of fans. Good on you, dude.”

Tune in tonight to see if Bryce Leatherwood takes home the win on the season finale of The Voice.