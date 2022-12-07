‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Celebrity Guest Performers Revealed

Season 22 of ‘The Voice‘ is getting closer and closer to wrapping up. Big, big plans for a grand finale were recently unveiled. The lineup of celebrity guest performers is sure to get fans excited for next Tuesday’s big show.

It’s been an extremely entertaining run of episodes this season. Blake Shelton announced that he would be leaving the show after the next season. The contestants on his team are using that as motivation to send him out with a big win. Shelton said he is doing his best to finish strong with back-to-back championships in his last two seasons too. He even recently joined his team for a collaborative performance in hopes of leading them to victory.

Viewers of the show were understandably disappointed and confused by his decision to step away from the show after being a part of it for more than a decade. The Voice has been a big part of his life, as Shelton met his wife Gwen Stefani on the set. Stefani admitted she wasn’t quite ready for him to leave. However, she understands his decision and is excited to see what does with more time to devote to life outside of work. She also said she plans on getting him a hilarious retirement present in addition to the more sentimental gift she got him as well.

Shelton’s role on the show is likely to be replaced by another country music star. He previously lobbied for Neal McCoy to be his replacement while co-host John Legend campaigned for Carrie Underwood as a potential replacement.

The Grand Finale Is Going To Be Big Time

ET Online recently revealed that each of the remaining 5 competitors will perform twice on Monday night. Season 22 of The Voice then wraps up on Tuesday night with Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Camila Cabello each singing duets with the musicians from their respective teams.

Kelly Clarkson will also perform the song “Santa, can you hear me?” to get folks in the Christmas spirit. Adam Lambert will cover Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Breland will showcase the hit single “For What It’s Worth” from his debut album “Cross Country,” and OneRepublic will perform their song “I Ain’t Worried” which was featured on the soundtrack for the movie Top Gun: Maverick. Maluma will perform his jam “Junio” as part of the party too.

However, fans seem to be most excited about Kane Brown and Blake Shelton joining together. They’ll perform the title track from his most recent album, “Different Man.”

The Voice season 22 finale episodes air Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 12 and 13, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Even if you don’t follow the show, the special musical guests for the season’s finale make it must-watch.