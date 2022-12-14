‘The Voice’ Season 22 Winner Bryce Leatherwood Opens Up About Working with Coach Blake Shelton

On Tuesday night, The Voice contestant Bryce Leatherwood took home the win for Season 22. Leatherwood’s win is especially significant because, as a member of Team Blake Shelton, the aspiring country artist represented the “No Body” singer’s 9th win in The Voice history. After taking to the stage alongside Blake Shelton Tuesday night and bringing home this season’s win, Bryce Leatherwood is opening up about working with his famous coach.

Reflecting on the win during an exclusive interview with ET, The Voice contestant said, “It’s just incredible to be here.”

He added, “it’s like a dream come true almost, ’cause I get to be on that stage with [Blake Shelton] tonight and to be on stage and make my family proud, make my home state proud and everyone back home, it just means the world to me.”

Bryce Leatherwood’s win came just a few weeks before the holidays, and after a busy season spent training alongside Blake Shelton, The Voice star is ready to unwind.

Already thinking about heading back home to Georgia, Shelton’s prodigy said, “I just want to curl up beside a camp fire outside, enjoy the cold weather, light a good cigar and drink a nice whiskey. And just take a deep breath and realize…I came here, I saw, I conquered and I got to make [Blake Shelton] proud and got to make my family proud. God bless this experience, man.”

Blake Shelton Talks What Comes Next for ‘The Voice’ Winner

Although Bryce Leatherwood is looking to celebrate his win on The Voice in a low-key way, Blake Shelton says the 22-year-old singer has a busy schedule ahead. Following the finale Tuesday night, Blake Shelton spoke about the potential for hiring Leatherwood to play at Ole Red, the name of his line of country music bars, and what the likelihood of that actually is.

To the news outlet, he quipped, “I don’t think we can afford him now, that’s the truth. I was actually texting with the manager of Ole Red in Oklahoma, and he goes, ‘So we won’t be able to afford Bryce, but who else can we get from this season?'”

Shelton added of his former team member, “the world’s at his fingertips right now. That’s what’s most exciting for me as a coach, after the fact — after all this time, I know what opportunities are coming his way.”

Still, despite that Bryce Leatherwood is just preparing to kick off his career following The Voice, Blake Shelton is hoping the young singer will maybe “throw [him] a solid.”

Regardless of whatever comes next, The Voice‘s Season 22 winner knows exactly what he wants his music to sound like and what he wants to say thanks to weeks of help from Blake Shelton. Reflecting on new opportunities, Leatherwood shared, “What I hope is next is just making music that people love, that makes people wanna dance, that makes people happy, and makes people wanna cry.”